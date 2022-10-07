Perenco files decom paperwork for Leman topsides

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Perenco files decom paperwork for Leman topsides

Perenco has filed decommissioning programmes for two platforms serving the Leman field, but hints at a potential re-use opportunity for one installation.
By Andrew Dykes
07/10/2022, 1:01 pm Updated: 07/10/2022, 1:02 pm
Perenco’s 27Alpha platform, its main compression hub in the Southern North Sea Leman field
A revised decommissioning programme (DP) was filed with regulator Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning (OPRED) last month, and covers the removal of topsides at Leman 49/27H (27H) and Leman 49/27J (27J) in the southern North Sea.

The Leman field lies around 30 miles from the Bacton Gas Terminal (BGT) off the coast of East Anglia, where gas production is brought ashore. The field hosts a total of 16 development platforms, nine of which are operated by Perenco.

27H and 27J were installed in 1984 to provide gas extraction facilities, and to export gas to the main Leman 49/27A (27A) platform. They are operated by Perenco (78.26%) in partnership with minority partner Rockrose Energy (21.74%).

Last year the company completed its Southern Hub Asset Rationalisation Project (SHARP) project – a move to combine the Leman and Inde fields into one fit-for-purpose production hub, and extend the operating life of Leman and the Indefatigable field.

As a result, the nearby 27A platform will become a normally unattended installation (NUI) this year. Produced gas and condensate received at 27A from the linked satellite platforms (including 27H and 27J) will instead be routed to the Leman 49/27B (27B) platform and on to Bacton via pipeline PL23.

The DP covers the removal of the two topsides, each of which weighs just over 900 tonnes, and comprises a single platform on a four-legged tubular steel jacket piled into the seabed.

Perenco expects to use a decommissioning jack-up barge or a drilling rig to plug and abandon (P&A) the platform wells and make the platforms hydrocarbon-free.

It then plans to remove the topsides using the barge, skidding the structures onto the deck using hydraulic jacks – though other removal options, including the use of a heavy-lift vessel and dismantling in smaller pieces, are also being considered.

A final decision will be made following further engineering studies and separate programmes will be filed for related jackets and pipelines.

However, Perenco says it is also “currently reviewing the potential re-use of the 27H installation.”

If this re-use proceeds, it expects the 27H topsides will be rendered hydrocarbon free and the wells will be plugged to “AB3 status”.

Questioned as to its re-use plans, a Perenco spokesperson said “a number of options are being reviewed internally,” though did not provide further details.

In the case of re-use, Perenco said it expects to remain liable for the decommissioning of the installation at a later date.

Altogether the French-headquartered energy group owns and operates the largest infrastructure in the UK North Sea, comprising 45 offshore platforms, 14 subsea wells, and a network of more than 2,400 km of pipelines connected to its two onshore terminals at Bacton and Dimlington where gas is received, treated, and then exported into the National Grid.

It also oversees more than 10% of the entire North Sea well stock, and operates more than 200 permanently producing wells across 40 gas fields, including at Leman, Trent, Cleeton, West Sole and others.

