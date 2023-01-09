BP hails first of its kind contract for Miller subsea decommissioning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

BP hails first of its kind contract for Miller subsea decommissioning

Deep Ocean is set to begin removing more than 1,200 tonnes of subsea equipment from BP’s Miller field later this year, under a contract described as a ‘first’ for supermajor in the North Sea.
By Andrew Dykes
09/01/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Saipembp decommissioning
BP's Miller platform was decommissioned in 2017.

In project paperwork filed with the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), BP said the sale and purchase agreement (SPA) had been agreed with Deep Ocean in Q4 of 2022.

“This is an innovative contracting solution, the first of its type in the North Sea, which effectively allows BP to transfer title to a competent contactor for the removal and recycling. This allows the contractor greater schedule and execution flexibility,” the operator explained.

BP’s filings show the award as worth under £25m.

Located around 150 miles north-east of Aberdeen, the Miller field ceased production in 2007, with all wells plugged and abandoned the following year.

The topsides and jacket lay formant for some time, but were finally removed for recycling and disposal as part of a campaign during 2017 and 2018. At the time BP said over 40,000 tonnes of equipment would be transported to Norway for onshore demolition and recycling.

The next phase of decommissioning will see the removal and recycling of subsea equipment, including a pair of subsea isolation valve (SSIVs), umbilicals and concrete mattresses.

BP said the SSIVs and hydrocarbon-free connecting spools amounted to some 720 tonnes, while stabilizing materials such as concrete mattresses and grout bags represented around 576 tonnes.

Offshore execution is expected to begin this summer and is slated to be completed before the end of 2024.

A BP spokesman said the company “recognises the capability of the UK supply chain and seeks to develop innovative supplier relationships.

“This contract effectively transfers ownership of infrastructure on the seabed from BP to Deep Ocean allowing them to use their own systems, processes, and procedures to execute this work safely and efficiently.”

Though it did not provide a specific value for the contract, Norway-based DeepOcean confirmed the award as part of a clutch of North Sea contracts from Equinor, ConocoPhillips and BP worth a total of NOK 2 billion (£170m) in late November.

Decommissioning work for pipelines at Miller are the subject of a future programme, though BP noted that some re-use options were being considered.

Pipeline infrastructure includes PL720 – a 30″ gas export line which transported processed gas from the Miller platform to the St. Fergus Gas Terminal – and PL722 an 18″ oil export pipeline linking the field with the Brae Alpha platform.

A further 16″ gas line links the Miller platform to Brae Bravo.

Separate project paperwork was also filed for the removal and recycling of other subsea equipment at the Don field within the Thistle area, slated to be completed by the end of 2023.

