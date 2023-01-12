OPRED approves Repsol Sinopec plans for Saltire decommissioning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

OPRED approves Repsol Sinopec plans for Saltire decommissioning

The UK’s offshore decommissioning regulator has approved Repsol Sinopec’s plans to decommission infrastructure around the Saltire area, with work set to begin later in the decade.
By Andrew Dykes
12/01/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 12/01/2023, 10:48 am
Beatrice, Buchan, Saltire (pictured) and Tartan will have 140 wells P&A'd by 2025, Repsol Sinopec said.

Repsol Sinopec Resources UK filed the latest revisions to its proposed decom programme with the Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning (OPRED) in early 2022, covering the removal of the Saltire A topsides, alongside the removal of Satire and Chanter wellhead protection units and associated pipelines and infrastructure.

The Saltire platform jacket is subject to separate a separate decommissioning plan.

Lying around 125 miles north-east of Aberdeen in 145m of water, the Saltire area forms part of the Flotta Catchment Area (FCA) System, and links into the system through Piper Bravo.

First installed in 1992, the Area consists of the Saltire, Chanter and Iona fields, and associated infrastructure spanning block 15/17.

Production from all three fields was suspended in 2014 and followed by a formal cessation of production in 2016.

All told, just under 12,900 tonnes of materials are expected to be removed at the Saltire A topsides, alongside two 195-tonne wellhead protectors at Saltire and Chanter.

The topsides will be fully removed via a heavy lift vessel and returned to shore for recycling. However, Repsol Sinopec said a final decision on the exact decommissioning method still needs to be made following a commercial tendering process.

A further 8,700 tonnes of bundles, spools and mattresses/grout bags are also present, the bulk of which will be returned to shore – though some key umbilicals and flowlines will remain in situ.

The area hosts 10 platform wells and four subsea wells at Saltire, alongside two platform wells at Iona and two platform/three subsea wells at Chanter.

Outlining its plugging and abandonment (P&A) plans last year Repsol Sinopec decommissioning manager Teresa Munro said the group would look to fully abandon 140 wells by the end of 2025.

Proposals were at that time being sought for a campaign for an unspecified number of wells at the Tartan platform, with proposed method being a modular rig. The operator said ideally the same rig could then be used for a further 14 wells at the Saltire field.

The company has earmarked well abandonment work to begin from Q1 2026, followed by topsides preparations in mid-2027 and topsides removal some time beyond Q2 2028. Subsea removals are slated for mid-2029.

In filings detailing its full-year performance for 2021, Repsol Sinopec estimated it was likely to spend around $3.59bn (around £3bn) over the next 32 years on decommissioning, nearly $2.4bn (£2bn) of which will be incurred over the next ten years, as assets move towards the end of their life.

