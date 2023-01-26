Decom North Sea brings awards show to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Decom North Sea brings awards show to Aberdeen

By Ryan Duff
26/01/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by DNS/ AbermediaPetrofac took home the coveted ?Decom North Sea Member? award. -. Supplied by DNS/ Abermedia
Petrofac took home the coveted ?Decom North Sea Member? award. -. Supplied by DNS/ Abermedia

The sixth annual Decom North Sea Awards are coming to Aberdeen in the energy industry’s only awards dedicated to decommissioning excellence.

Applications for the awards show’s five categories are now open ahead of the event taking place on the 16th of May at the Granite City’s Ardoe House Hotel.

Taking place as part of Decom North Sea’s flagship conference, Decom Week, the show will be showcasing both individual and company performance, and will focus on all forms of innovation, the sector’s community of emerging professionals and sustainable activity in decommissioning.

A new category has been announced for the sixth year of the Decom North Sea Awards: entrants can submit their pictures of decommissioning activity in the Decom North Sea Photography Award.

The organisation said its looking for snaps that ” tell the decom story and capture some of the recent successes of the sector.”

Decom North Sea also highlights that its Decom North Sea Member category will be returning, which acknowledges outstanding achievement from within the organisation’s UK and international membership.

Other award categories include: Sustainability, Innovation in Decommissioning, and Emerging Professional in Decommissioning.

© Supplied by DNS/ Abermedia
Sam Long, interim CEO, Decom North Sea.

Decom North Sea chief executive, Sam Long, said: “There is a huge amount to celebrate within the decommissioning sector right now, and we know first-hand from our members that 2023 is set to build upon an active 2022.

“The impressive technicality and scale of what’s been achieved during the past 12 months deserves to be justly acknowledged through the Decom North Sea Awards.”

Discussing this year’s categories, Sam points out: “It’s important to note that the Emerging Professionals category is not age-specific.

“Whilst looking forward to receiving entries from those relatively early in their career, we would also strongly encourage entries focused on individuals who have transitioned into decom from elsewhere, thus reflecting the transferable nature of the energy industry skillset.”

The closing date for entries is 28th February 2023, with full entry details available here.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts