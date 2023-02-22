UK trade boss bigs up decom export growth potential at industry event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

UK trade boss bigs up decom export growth potential at industry event

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
22/02/2023, 7:00 am
BP's Miller platform was decommissioned in 2017.

A senior government trade official hailed decommissioning as “one of the UK’s greatest strengths” during an industry conference yesterday.

Speaking virtually at the Subsea Expo in Aberdeen, Andrew Mitchell, director general at the Department for International Trade, described the sector as an area with “massive potential for export growth”.

His comments came hot on the heels of the UK Government publishing its Global Upstream Decommissioning Export Strategy at the Global Underwater Hub event on Tuesday.

The “blueprint for the future” aims to capitalise on the North Sea’s two decades worth of experience removing and scrapping structures, by taking the skills developed to the rest of the world.

Mr Mitchell said: “Industry called for a strategy, and we delivered it, in partnership with trade bodies, regulators, UK Export Finance and other government departments. I really must thank everyone who played their part in getting us to today.

“Its recommendations are blueprints for the future, using data and analysis that forecasts a pipeline of global projects by timescale, location, identifying strengths and areas we can improve compared to our international rivals.

He added: “Now these recommendations have been made, the real work of course begins, turning strategy into reality and winning more global business from the decommissioning industry. The rewards will be great; more jobs, more growth a brighter, greener future, not just for the UK, but for the world.”

Other basins across the world are now facing up to the mammoth challenge of decommissioning swathes of assets, opening the door for UK companies to export their expertise.

Countries like Brazil and Australia are already getting a handle on disposing of their offshore structures, and according to research from the Energy Industries Council, upstream decommissioning is on course to be worth some $200 billion over the next couple of decades.

Mr Mitchell added: “With over 20 years’ experience decommissioning in the North Sea, the UK stands above our international rivals.

“We are experts in engineering and project management, we build the specialists technology to dismantle infrastructure and we have great experience in disposing of hazardous waste. The University of Aberdeen offers the world’s only master’s degree into decommissioning.

“Our expertise isn’t limited to oil and gas; it spans across the renewable and nuclear energy industries, and industrial decommissioning.

“So, we have a great opportunity to export hundreds skills and experiences to markets where decommissioning is just getting going.”

