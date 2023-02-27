Aberdeen oil rig to kick off work with BP in May

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Aberdeen oil rig to kick off work with BP in May

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
27/02/2023, 8:01 am Updated: 27/02/2023, 6:57 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by DCTMedia/Chris Sumneaberdeen oil rig
The Noble Innovator rig in the Port of Aberdeen.

A huge oil rig docked in Aberdeen will kick off work for oil giant BP in May, according to new contract details.

Noble Corporation (NYSE: NE) has outlined the work in a new fleetFebruary 11. status report for the Noble Innovator, which arrived at the Port of Aberdeen’s South Harbour on

The oil rig will leave Aberdeen for a one year contract with BP from May 2023 to May 2024, at a day rate of $135,000.

Now a part of the Aberdeen skyline thanks to its huge jackup legs, the Noble Innovator will be working on decommissioning of oil and gas wells for the major in the Central North Sea.

It is currently moored at the £400m south harbour for maintenance work.

Noble has also added a contract in the UK for its 2008-built Noble Resilient, which will kick off work with Ineos this month, through to June, on a $87,500 day rate.

Elsewhere the Noble Intrepid remains warm-stacked at Kishorn on Scotland’s west coast.

Texas-headquartered Noble, which merged with Maersk Drilling last year, has released its 2022 annual results, with pre-tax income of $191.5m on revenues of $1.4bn, compared respectively with $770.3m and $102.3m in the previous period.

Since the merger, Noble said $50m of cost savings have been made, of a total $125m synergy target.

It comes amid a shot in the arm for the global drilling sector as contracts pick up amid demand for energy – though the North Sea chapter of the IADC consortium has warned that vessels are leaving the UK for better (and more fiscally-stable) prospects overseas.

Noble CEO Robert Eifler said: “Since the closing of the merger, our team has come together impressively. As a newly combined company, we generated strong free cash flow, implemented a return of capital program, and are well on track to achieving our synergy target of $125 million, with $50 million realized as of the end of 2022.

“I would like to thank all of our employees for their tremendous effort and commitment throughout the critical first few months of our integration. I’d also like to thank our customers for their continued trust and support as we pursue our quest of creating the leading offshore drilling company.”

