Well-Safe Solutions drafts in Aberdeen firm to help cut carbon emissions

Decommissioning firm Well-Safe Solutions has teamed up with PD&MS Group as part of a push to slash its environmental impact.

The pair will chart and implement a carbon management reduction plan (CMRP), as part of Well-Safe’s commitment to sustainable working practices.

Under the terms of the agreement, engineering solutions provider PD&MS Group will help to establish an emissions baseline.

From there, it will identify and assess opportunities for Well-Safe Solutions to reduce its overall carbon footprint and optimise energy efficiency across the business.

PD&MS Group, which is carrying out a CMRP for a range of energy majors, will appraise and produce recommendations for future improvements at all Well-Safe Solutions sites.

That includes the Well-Safe Guardian, Well-Safe Protector and Well-Safe Defender decommissioning rigs, as well as the company’s global headquarters in Cove, on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

Andrew Murray, sustainability specialist at Well-Safe Solutions, said: “The CMRP is an exciting development for Well-Safe Solutions and is just one aspect of Well-Safe Solutions’ wider environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy implementation.

“This plan is part of a larger ‘road map’ enabling enhanced delivery of P&A projects as part of Well-Safe Solutions’ promise to deliver safe, smart and efficient ways of working for its clients.”

The CMRP is expected to take approximately three months to develop and complete, and will identify opportunities to improve energy efficiency throughout the business.

It will also examine a variety of elements including power, battery and heating systems, pumps, motors and drives, insulation, lighting and cooling.

Simon Rio, chief executive of PD&MS Group, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Well-Safe Solutions to support them with the decarbonisation of their asset, helping to reduce their carbon footprint and optimise efficiency across their operations.

“We have over 14 years’ experience in delivering carbon reduction solutions across multiple sectors and during this time, we have supported more than 500 businesses – resulting in an estimated cumulative carbon reduction impact of 1 million tonnes of CO2.

“We look forward to working with Well-Safe Solutions on this exciting CMRP scope and to growing a long-lasting relationship between our organisations.”

Chris Hay, director of business development and strategy at Well-Safe Solutions, added: “Well-Safe Solutions is committed to a root-and-branch review of its working practices and assets in order to improve the sustainability of our business and better assist our clients through the energy transition.

“This productive working partnership with the experts at PD&MS will help us unlock even greater efficiencies as the business continues to grow internationally.”