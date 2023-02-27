Well-Safe Solutions drafts in Aberdeen firm to help cut carbon emissions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Well-Safe Solutions drafts in Aberdeen firm to help cut carbon emissions

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
27/02/2023, 9:39 am Updated: 27/02/2023, 6:57 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Aventus energyWell-Safe Solutions emissions
The Well-Safe Defender.

Decommissioning firm Well-Safe Solutions has teamed up with PD&MS Group as part of a push to slash its environmental impact.

The pair will chart and implement a carbon management reduction plan (CMRP), as part of Well-Safe’s commitment to sustainable working practices.

Under the terms of the agreement, engineering solutions provider PD&MS Group will help to establish an emissions baseline.

From there, it will identify and assess opportunities for Well-Safe Solutions to reduce its overall carbon footprint and optimise energy efficiency across the business.

PD&MS Group, which is carrying out a CMRP for a range of energy majors, will appraise and produce recommendations for future improvements at all Well-Safe Solutions sites.

That includes the Well-Safe Guardian, Well-Safe Protector and Well-Safe Defender decommissioning rigs, as well as the company’s global headquarters in Cove, on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

Well-Safe babcock © Supplied by Well-Safe Solutions
The Well-Safe Guardian.

Andrew Murray, sustainability specialist at Well-Safe Solutions, said: “The CMRP is an exciting development for Well-Safe Solutions and is just one aspect of Well-Safe Solutions’ wider environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy implementation.

“This plan is part of a larger ‘road map’ enabling enhanced delivery of P&A projects as part of Well-Safe Solutions’ promise to deliver safe, smart and efficient ways of working for its clients.”

The CMRP is expected to take approximately three months to develop and complete, and will identify opportunities to improve energy efficiency throughout the business.

It will also examine a variety of elements including power, battery and heating systems, pumps, motors and drives, insulation, lighting and cooling.

Simon Rio, chief executive of PD&MS Group, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Well-Safe Solutions to support them with the decarbonisation of their asset, helping to reduce their carbon footprint and optimise efficiency across their operations.

“We have over 14 years’ experience in delivering carbon reduction solutions across multiple sectors and during this time, we have supported more than 500 businesses – resulting in an estimated cumulative carbon reduction impact of 1 million tonnes of CO2.

“We look forward to working with Well-Safe Solutions on this exciting CMRP scope and to growing a long-lasting relationship between our organisations.”

© Supplied by Well-Safe Solutions
Chris Hay, director of strategy and business development at Well-Safe Solutions.

Chris Hay, director of business development and strategy at Well-Safe Solutions, added: “Well-Safe Solutions is committed to a root-and-branch review of its working practices and assets in order to improve the sustainability of our business and better assist our clients through the energy transition.

“This productive working partnership with the experts at PD&MS will help us unlock even greater efficiencies as the business continues to grow internationally.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts