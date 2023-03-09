BP pairs with Well-Safe to decommission North Sea wells

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

BP pairs with Well-Safe to decommission North Sea wells

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
09/03/2023, 8:05 am Updated: 09/03/2023, 10:23 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by DCTMedia/Chris SumneBP Well-Safe decommission wells
Well-Safe Solutions workers will support BP staff on the Noble Innovator rig, currently moored in the Port of Aberdeen.

Oil giant BP (LON: BP) has picked Aberdeen’s Well-Safe Solutions to help it decommission a pair of suspended North Sea wells.

Work to plug and abandon the wells on BP’s Kate field, about 130 miles from Aberdeen, is due to kick off in the second quarter of this year.

Well-Safe will carry out support services from the Noble Innovator jack-up rig, currently moored in Aberdeen’s South Harbour.

Ruth Thomas, subsurface team lead at Well-Safe, said: “We are very much looking forward to supporting bp with this work scope, which involves detailed subsurface and well engineering basis of design studies ideally suited to our specialist capabilities.

“Well-Safe Solutions will be instrumental in establishing and evaluating key subsurface isolation criteria including identifying and quantifying zones of flow potential and risks associated with redevelopment.

“In addition, we will also examine existing barriers and optimise the barrier strategy, taking into account the attributes of the region to safely and efficiently deliver this project.”

The Noble Innovator has become a fixture of the Aberdeen skyline in recent weeks after arriving in the city’s new South Harbour for maintenance work.

© Supplied by Chris Sumner/ DC Tho
Spotted: Rig watchers follow the Noble Innovator’s arrival in Aberdeen. -. Supplied by Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson Date; 11/02/2023

According to contract details published recently by Noble (NYSE: NE), the huge oil rig will kick off work for BP in May – the contact will run for a year, at a day rate of $135,000.

Well-Safe personnel will work alongside BP staff to safely plug and abandon the two wells on Kate, located near to the supermajor’s ETAP production hub.

James Richards, well abandonment director at Well-Safe , said: “The Well Decommissioning Delivery Process (WDDP) guides operators through the well plug and abandonment process efficiently and effectively, without the extended commitments and high costs historically associated with engineering resources over long periods.

“The WDDP is built to realise the benefits of capturing, retaining and sharing of knowledge between our personnel, clients and stakeholders.”

This announcement is the latest in a busy year for Well-Safe, as it prepares for the mobilisation of the Well-Safe Defender and the fitting out of the Well-Safe Guardian with a bespoke dive spread system by summer 2023.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts