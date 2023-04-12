Watch: Defender heads to work as Well-Safe mobilises 100% of assets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Watch: Defender heads to work as Well-Safe mobilises 100% of assets

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
12/04/2023, 7:19 am Updated: 12/04/2023, 10:31 am
© Supplied by Aventus energydefender well-safe work
The Well-Safe Defender in the Cromarty Firth.

Decommissioning specialist Well-Safe Solutions has shared video footage of its final asset embarking on its inaugural contract.

The Well-Safe Defender has left the Cromarty Firth, where it spent some four months, for the North Sea, to carry out plug and abandonment work for Spirit Energy.

It follows an extensive revamp to convert the semi-submersible rig into a decommissioning asset, and means, for the first time in Well-Safe history, the Aberdeen company has mobilised 100% of its fleet.

While on contract to Spirit – a deal expected to create around 60 jobs – the Defender will tackle 14 wells on the Trees and Chestnut fields.

It comes less than a year after the unit became a part of Well-Safe’s fleet, after the company bought the rig, previously the WilPhoenix, from Awilco Drilling in June for £12.4 million.

Chestnut first came on stream for Spirit Energy in and the firm last year submitted a decommissioning plan for the field, which has produced for a decade longer than planned.

Following speculation that the production vessel – the Hummingbird Spirit FPSO – was destined for scrap, it was then confirmed it had found a new lease of life.

It has been renamed “Excalibur” and is destined for the Ping Petroleum Avalon field next year.

Trees is operated by Spirit as a tie-back to the Brae Alpha platform.

Having started production in 1995, Spirit says the field has an expected field life of “2023+”.

