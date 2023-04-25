Ardersier secures key decom permit as port readies to take ‘Turkish and Indian yards head on’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Ardersier secures key decom permit as port readies to take ‘Turkish and Indian yards head on’

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
25/04/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Ardersier PortArdersier Port secures key decom permit
For many years, Ardersier Port was one of the largest oil rig fabrication yards in the world, employing as many 4,500 workers

Ambitious plans to revamp a Scottish fabrication yard for use recycling North Sea infrastructure have taken a major step forward.

Ardersier Port, around 14 miles east of Inverness, has secured a key permit needed for decommissioning from the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA).

Crucially, the 28,500 tonne waste management licence paves the way for the budding facility to receive old North Sea infrastructure that may otherwise have been sent elsewhere for scrapping.

Ardersier Port, the largest brownfield site of its kind in the UK, is the spot of the former McDermott oil and gas fabrication yard.

It was acquired by Steve Regan, the former chief executive of civil engineering firm Careys, and his business partner Tony O’Sullivan in 2021 for an undisclosed fee.

© Supplied by Ardersier Port
At 400 acres, Ardersier is that largest brownfield port in the UK

Mr O’Sullivan said: “What this (waste management licence) will do is bring oil platforms, FPSOs, and ships into the port for recycling.

“Now this licence has been granted, we can actively tender with a guarantee that we can start taking in ships, jackets, chains and anchors – anything that comes from the North Sea really, for decommissioning.”

Ardersier announced yesterday that it has secured a £300 million private equity deal for its redevelopment into the offshore wind and decommissioning sectors.

US firm Quantum Energy Partners has thrown its backing behind the facility, with former BP executive Lewis Gillies taking over as CEO of the port’s new parent company, Haventus.

Ardersier is already actively tendering for decommissioning work, as the North Sea faces up to the looming burden.

Industry will spend billions of pounds in the coming years on ripping out and safely disposing of oil and gas infrastructure.

Taking on the big boys

There are concerns though that the economic and industrial benefits of decommissioning may bypass the UK, and, to date, much of the work has been sent overseas.

But Mr O’Sullivan says that they can reverse that trend, with the port “taking the Turkish and Indian yards head on”.

Full funding has also been secured to drive the Ardersier development forwards, with key works on the site due to start this summer.

Ardersier BW Ideol
Port of Ardersier

On what will set the facility apart from rival yards in Denmark and Norway, Mr O’Sullivan has a clear answer – cost.

He said: “We want to be is an energy transition facility, a manufacturing base for floating and fixed wind.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) said: “A waste management licence was issued to Ardersier Port on 8 March 2023 following a thorough review by SEPA of proposed activities. It contains all the necessary conditions to ensure the environment is protected from any harm.

“The licence is for keeping and treating waste, including from off shore, and contains conditions to prevent waste escaping and nuisance from odour, noise, dust, litter and aerosol.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts