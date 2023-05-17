Brae Bravo picture amongst winners of 2023 Decom Mission Awards

An error occurred. Please try again.

TAQA was honoured with an award for outstanding photography at a ceremony celebrating the decommissioning sector in Aberdeen last night.

The North Sea operator was amongst a host of winners honoured as part of the sixth annual Decom Mission Awards at a ceremony held at in Aberdeen on Tuesday as part of the Decom Week event.

As of last week, organiser and industry body was relaunched as Decom Mission as it seeks to target internal opportunities and diversify into nuclear and renewables – and with it its long-running award series.

The awards are aimed at celebrating excellence across several areas of decommissioning, with two new categories introduced for 2023 in the form of sustainability and decommissioning photography awards.

The “Decom Mission Member” category continues to recognise outstanding achievement from within the organisation’s international membership.

Decom Mission CEO Sam Long said: “Sincere congratulations to all our winners – and indeed our finalists, who were chosen from the largest number of entrants received to date.

“As the decommissioning industry evolves, so do the Decom Mission Awards and the organisations who enter.

“Our winners this year reflect the impact that companies’ ongoing experience is having upon innovation, the emphasis placed upon sustainability and ESG across all operations, the increasingly international complexion of decommissioning and the understanding that this sector offers significant career opportunities to a vast range of emerging professionals.”

This year’s Decom Mission Award winners are:

Decommissioning Photography

TAQA for “Models of Delivery”, which captures a sense of the scale of the lift and transport of the entire Brae Bravo topsides – weighing 36,000 tonnes – and upper jacket, for transportation ashore for dismantling.

Innovation in Decommissioning

James Fisher Decommissioning for SEABASS, a single trip system to abandon subsea wells which meets the global market criteria.

Emerging Professional in Decommissioning

Lewis MacKay of DeepOcean Subsea Services for his positive impact in the implementation of a digital twin model to assist in challenging structure recovery, his work to secure cutting edge subsea tooling and his continued success on the newly founded DeepOcean graduate scheme.

Sustainability

J+S Subsea for its multi-initiatives which are reducing waste and greenhouse gas emissions, including the use of renewable energy sources and the adoption of sustainable practices in its supply chain.

Decom North Sea Member

Promethean Decommissioning Company, a Houston-based operator successfully connecting operators and supply chain through collaborative and innovative commercial models.