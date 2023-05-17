Brae Bravo picture amongst winners of 2023 Decom Mission Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Brae Bravo picture amongst winners of 2023 Decom Mission Awards

By Andrew Dykes
17/05/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Decom Mission(L-R) Promethean Decom winner Member Award, James Fisher winner Innovation in Decommissioning, J+S Subsea winner Sustainability, Sam Long CEO Decom Mission, TAQA winner Photography Award, Rob Lindsay receiving the award on behalf of Lewis Mackay winner Emerging Professional.
TAQA was honoured with an award for outstanding photography at a ceremony celebrating the decommissioning sector in Aberdeen last night.

The North Sea operator was amongst a host of winners honoured as part of the sixth annual Decom Mission Awards at a ceremony held at in Aberdeen on Tuesday as part of the Decom Week event.

As of last week, organiser and industry body was relaunched as Decom Mission as it seeks to target internal opportunities and diversify into nuclear and renewables – and with it its long-running award series.

The awards are aimed at celebrating excellence across several areas of decommissioning, with two new categories introduced for 2023 in the form of sustainability and decommissioning photography awards.

The “Decom Mission Member” category continues to recognise outstanding achievement from within the organisation’s international membership.

Decom Mission CEO Sam Long said: “Sincere congratulations to all our winners – and indeed our finalists, who were chosen from the largest number of entrants received to date.

“As the decommissioning industry evolves, so do the Decom Mission Awards and the organisations who enter.

“Our winners this year reflect the impact that companies’ ongoing experience is having upon innovation, the emphasis placed upon sustainability and ESG across all operations, the increasingly international complexion of decommissioning and the understanding that this sector offers significant career opportunities to a vast range of emerging professionals.”

This year’s Decom Mission Award winners are:

Decommissioning Photography

TAQA for “Models of Delivery”, which captures a sense of the scale of the lift and transport of the entire Brae Bravo topsides – weighing 36,000 tonnes – and upper jacket, for transportation ashore for dismantling.

Innovation in Decommissioning

James Fisher Decommissioning for SEABASS, a single trip system to abandon subsea wells which meets the global market criteria.

Emerging Professional in Decommissioning

Lewis MacKay of DeepOcean Subsea Services for his positive impact in the implementation of a digital twin model to assist in challenging structure recovery, his work to secure cutting edge subsea tooling and his continued success on the newly founded DeepOcean graduate scheme.

Sustainability

J+S Subsea for its multi-initiatives which are reducing waste and greenhouse gas emissions, including the use of renewable energy sources and the adoption of sustainable practices in its supply chain.

Decom North Sea Member

Promethean Decommissioning Company, a Houston-based operator successfully connecting operators and supply chain through collaborative and innovative commercial models.

