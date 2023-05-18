Saipem wins deal to remove and scrap EnQuest’s Thistle A platform

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Saipem wins deal to remove and scrap EnQuest’s Thistle A platform

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
18/05/2023, 12:18 pm Updated: 18/05/2023, 12:34 pm
Italian contracting giant Saipem has been picked to assist in the decommissioning of an aged North Sea installation.

Operator EnQuest (LON: ENQ) announced on Thursday that a multi-million contract for the removal of the Thistle A platform had been awarded to the Milan-listed group.

It covers the engineering, preparation, removals and disposal works for the asset, located about 125 miles north-east of Shetland in a water depth of 162 meters.

The Saipem 7000 heavy lift vessel will be used to return the 46-year-old Thistle topsides and jacket to shore, though where the structures will be headed is currently unknown.

Separately, Saipem has also secured an EPCI project in the Black Sea – taken with the Thistle Alpha work, the deals are worth $850 million.

Fabrizio Botta, Saipem chief commercial officer, commented: “These important awards demonstrate Saipem’s excellent competitive positioning in the Offshore Engineering & Construction market, a sector that is experiencing a full expansion momentum of which Saipem is ready to seize the opportunities. The contract awarded in the Black Sea is a confirmation of Saipem’s prominent positioning and of its long-standing relationships with clients. The North Sea contract, finally, is a further example of Saipem’s capabilities in a segment where the combination of innovative engineering, unique assets and safe operations is crucial.”

This latest contract follows the award of deal to Saipem in January for the removal of the upper jacket of the Heather platform, about 58 miles north-east of Shetland.

London-listed EnQuest had its decommissioning plans for the Thistle field approved by the Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning (OPRED) at the end of 2021.

It is understood the four-year campaign to remove the platform and return it to shore for recycling will kick off in 2024.

Enquest thistle platform

John Allan, EnQuest decommissioning director, said: “This award is a significant milestone in the journey to decommissioning our Thistle asset responsibly and efficiently. Working closely with our decommissioning partners, EnQuest is clearly demonstrating world-class capability in this increasingly important sector which is making a significant contribution to the decarbonisation goals not only of the companies involved, but of the UK itself.”

The Thistle field, located about 125 miles north-east of Shetland, was discovered in 1972, in the fourth UK acreage licensing round.

The jacket was installed in 1976 in water depth of 162 metres, with the topside, which consists of 34 modules, following in spring the subsequent year.

During the field’s lifetime the Thistle Alpha platform has been the main production hub, providing  drilling and utilities facilities.

Oil production kicked off in February 1978 – the Oil and Gas Authority accepted the cessation of production justification for Thistle in September 2020.

