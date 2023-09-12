Decom Mission launches major survey for industry ‘snapshot’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Decom Mission launches major survey for industry ‘snapshot’

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
12/09/2023, 6:46 am Updated: 12/09/2023, 6:48 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Decom Missiondecom mission survey
Peter Sueref, CTO of Empirisys (left) and Sam Long, CEO of Decom Mission.

A new survey is being launched by decommissioning trade body Decom Mission to deliver a ‘snapshot’ of industry sentiment.

As the only organisation focused solely on late life and decom, the group said it will “accurately reflect the current state” of the decom supply network across oil and gas, nuclear and renewables.

Launched during Offshore Europe, the resulting report will be published in May 2024.

It comes after the NSTA regulator projected a “massive” £21bn of decom spending to 2032.

Sam Long, CEO of Decom Mission, said: “I would urge any company active in the decommissioning supply network to complete this landmark survey.  It forms a significant element of Decom Mission’s own development curve as we aim is to better inform both the supplier and operator/asset communities across all energy sectors, enabling improved decommissioning forecasting, targeting of capital and resources and the development of strategy.

“Currently, there is constant emphasis on future opportunities within the energy industry; Decom Mission is adamant that those of the present should not be forgotten about. Decommissioning plays a crucial role in the energy transition and this survey focuses on the opportunities of today and tomorrow – that’s vital to the survival of this industry.”

To conduct the survey, Decom Mission has partnered with data science experts Empirisys, which recently carried out the largest survey of its kind for Step Change in Safety.

The firm will use its in-house designed app – Sense – as the survey platform, and will use machine learning, diagnostics and AI driven tools to analyse the info and deliver insights.

Peter Sueref, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of Empirisys added: “It takes real skill in data analysis and interpretation to craft a survey that will help organisations to gather the information they need and, crucially, can rely upon. Fortunately, we have a team of world-class data scientists and engineers at Empirisys who possess that in abundance. Their extensive knowledge and experience have produced a survey which will elicit reliable, empirical data, using techniques such as reverse coding and a carefully balanced proportion of subjective and objectives questions to add validity.

“Partnering with Decom Mission is a fantastic opportunity for us to deploy our skillset in a situation where the results will inform real change in the decom supply network, enabling businesses to capitalise on opportunities as the drive to net zero accelerates.”

The Decom Mission survey can be found here.

Recommended for you

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts