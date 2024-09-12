Aberdeen’s CUT delivers major offshore decom project in Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Aberdeen’s CUT delivers major offshore decom project in Australia

By Mathew Perry
12/09/2024, 8:56 am
© Supplied by Cutting Underwater Technologies
Staff at Aberdeen-based Cutting Underwater Technologies.

Aberdeen-headquartered decommissioning firm Cutting Underwater Technologies (CUT) has completed a major offshore project in Western Australia (WA).

The project formed part of decommissioning work for Woodside Energy’s Griffin field, 40 miles off the coast of Onslow, WA.

CUT said the project utilised its 315 inch cutting machine, which is the largest of its kind in the world, to complete four cuts each totalling six meters in diameter.

These were the “largest vertical cuts ever performed by a diamond wire cutting machine”, the company said.

© Supplied by CUT Group
Decommissioning work completed by Aberdeen’s CUT Group in Western Australia.

CUT business development manager Bruce Sinclair said the Australian project underscores the group’s global capabilities.

“To date, in 2024 alone, we have successfully completed 32 projects across six continents,” Sinclair said.

“The Australian decommissioning market demands well-established, trusted, and experienced experts—and CUT continues to meet these expectations.”

Sinclair said the company’s operations in Australia spans multiple clients, utilising its full suite of cutting solutions.

Overall, Sinclair said CUT is finding the Australian decom market to be “very positive” after the WA state government recommended the use of castellated cuts for offshore platforms.

“CUT have exclusive use of a patent for castellated/step cuts,” Sinclair said.

© Supplied by CUT Group
Decommissioning work completed by Aberdeen’s CUT Group in Western Australia.

“Therefore, CUT is the only diamond wire cutting specialist who can provide the castellated/step cut service.

“The completion of a step cut mitigates against any danger of structural members such as platform legs sliding or having horizontal movement relative to the bottom part once cut.”

Sinclair said the benefit of a step cut is it can provide structural stability, even with the top part of the platform resting on the bottom part.

“Cuts can be done remotely, in air, or subsea, removing the risk of having personnel in the cutting vicinity,” he said.

CUT decom success

The completion of the WA project comes shortly after CUT posted record revenue and project numbers in 2023.

The Bridge of Don based diamond wire cutting specialists secured £5.9 million in revenue working across 43 projects in six continents last year.

Of those projects, 19 were based in the UK or North Sea, four were in Southeast Asia and four were in Australia.

CUT’s recent UK cutting projects included work on the Anglia, Jotun A, TOR and Eldfisk, Valhall PCP and 2/4G, Miller and Don and the L7 project.

The revenue figure reflected a 15% increase from the 2022 results, marking the company’s fourth consecutive year of growth.

Western Australia is proving to be an increasingly attractive market for North Sea decommissioning firms, with an expected spend of more than A$50 billion (£27bn).

In addition to CUT, other Aberdeen-based businesses targeting opportunities in Australia include Well-Safe Solutions and ASCO.

 

 

