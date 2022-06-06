Norway well slot: Two successful exploration targets

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

As of 30 May, Westwood Global Energy reports that there are five exploration wells active, two in the North Sea, two in the Norwegian Sea, and one in the Barents Sea.

Since the last report, one appraisal and three exploration well programs have completed, two of the exploration wells being successful.

North Sea

Aker BP spudded the 2/8-19 Overly well on 4 May with the Maersk Invincible jack-up rig.