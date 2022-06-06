Norway well slot: Two successful exploration targets

As of 30 May, Westwood Global Energy reports that there are five exploration wells active, two in the North Sea, two in the Norwegian Sea, and one in the Barents Sea.
Since the last report, one appraisal and three exploration well programs have completed, two of the exploration wells being successful.
North Sea
Aker BP spudded the 2/8-19 Overly well on 4 May with the Maersk Invincible jack-up rig.
Continue Reading
You are reading subscriber exclusive content. Log in or try a 30 day free trial for unlimited access to all of Energy Voice's content.Subscribe