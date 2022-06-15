Shell eyes new pipeline for high-impact North Sea exploration target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Shell eyes new pipeline for high-impact North Sea exploration target

Shell and Deltic Energy have set out development options and a date for drilling a high-impact exploration target in the North Sea.
By Allister Thomas
15/06/2022, 8:03 am Updated: 15/06/2022, 11:51 am
© Supplied by ShellShell North Sea

In an AGM presentation released on Wednesday, Deltic said the Pensacola prospect, operated by Shell, will be drilled in late September.

The firm, which owns 30% of Pensacola with Shell holding the remaining 70%, said it has prospective potentially recoverable resources of 309 billion cubic feet of gas.

In a low volume case scenario of circa 75 BCF, Shell and Deltic plan to develop Pensacola as a tie-back to the Ineos-operated Breagh platform in the Southern North Sea, around 45 miles off the east coast of England.

But in a mid/high case the preferred option is to install a new pipeline to tie the prospect back to the Teesside gas processing facility onshore.

Deltic has previously described Pensacola as “one of the highest impact exploration targets to be drilled” in the Southern North Sea in recent years.

The company said an unnamed jack-up drilling rig will be mobilised from its current well location in the Dutch sector for drilling at Pensacola.

Well operations are expected to last 60-80 days once it has been spudded.

Deltic highlighted to investors that its 30% working interest gives it the option to divest or farm down during the appraisal stage.

Pensacola has a 55% geological chance of success.

Shell is also farmed into Deltic’s Selene prospect in the southern gas basin, targeting 318 BCF.

Deltic said it is committed to drilling the prospect, pending a well investment decision from Shell who are paying 75% of costs of the first well up to a cap of $25 million.

Deltic recently had success with Capricorn Energy, which farmed into five of its licences in the North Sea in November.

