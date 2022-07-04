Repsol Sinopec kicks Tain FID down the road again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Repsol Sinopec kicks Tain FID down the road again

A planned final investment decision (FID) on a multi-million barrel North Sea field has been delayed once again.
By Hamish Penman
04/07/2022, 12:27 pm
© Supplied by BluewaterRepsol Sinopec Tain FID
The Bleo Holm FPSO will be the tie-back host for Tain, should FID be reached. Supplied by Bluewater

Repsol Sinopec Resources UK now expects to make a call on the Tain project in the Outer Moray Firth in the second quarter of next year.

It had originally been expected in Q2 2021, but the operator revealed earlier this year that a decision had been delayed until Q3 2022.

And Repsol Sinopec has now pushed the date back again, according to an update given on the North Sea Transition Authority’s energy pathfinder database.

A field development plan for Tain has already been approved by the regulator.

It is expected to produce around 10 million barrels of “undersaturated light oil”, with an expected peak at first oil in the region of 8,000 barrels per day.

As per the development plan, Tain will be produced via two wells, tied back to a new subsea manifold that will transport fluids to the Bleo Holm FPSO, just over 10 miles away.

The Bleo Holm vessel currently serves the Blake and Ross fields, both of which are operated by the Spanish-Chinese joint venture.

Brownfield topside modifications are also needed as part of the project, and front-end, engineering and design (FEED) activities “continue to progress”, Repsol Sinopec said.

First production is still on the slate for next year, according to the project pathfinder, though project execution is conditional on an FID.

Repsol Sinopec operates Tain, discovered in 2005, with a 50% stake, partnered with RockRose Energy, which holds the remainder.

The field was previously one of two development analysts tipped to bolster global subsea tree demand.

Westwood Global Energy Group named Tain, as well as Siccar Point Energy’s Cambo development, as “key upcoming subsea tree contract awards to watch” in Q3 2021.

Subsea trees are placed at the wellhead of a field where they monitor and control production of hydrocarbons.

