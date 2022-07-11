Serica spuds North Sea exploration well

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Serica spuds North Sea exploration well

North Sea operator Serica Energy (LON: SQZ) spudded the North Eigg exploration well this morning.
By Hamish Penman
11/07/2022, 7:27 am Updated: 11/07/2022, 9:13 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Neo EnergySerica exploration well
The Transocean Paul B Loyd Junior

At around 4.30am the Transocean Paul B. Loyd Jr. harsh environment semi-submersible rig began drilling the well 3/24c-NE1.

Serica operates the exploration well, targeting upper jurassic turbidite sands, similar to those encountered in the nearby Rhum field, with a 100% interest.

North and South Eigg lie in blocks Blocks 3/24c and 3/29c in the Northern North Sea.

If successful, it is anticipated that the reservoir will be gas filled and will be capable of providing energy to the UK domestic market for a decade from 2025.

According to Serica’s initial estimates, North Eigg could hold prospective resources of 60 million barrels of oil equivalent.

But earlier this year Serica chief executive Mitch Flegg played down the chances of success at the exploration well.

It is anticipated that a discovery at North Eigg would be developed utilising the company’s nearby 98% owned and operated infrastructure on the Bruce platform.

In order to get the project up and running, Serica could invest around £100 million in the development.

Results of the well are expected in mid-October.

Mr Flegg said: “This is an exciting exploration prospect located very close to Serica owned and operated infrastructure. In a success case, this means that any development could utilise the existing production facilities on the Bruce platform, thereby reducing the need for extensive investment in new facilities and reducing the carbon footprint of the development and subsequent production period.

“Our internal estimates indicate that the field could contain unrisked prospective resources (P50 recoverable) of 60 million barrels of oil equivalent. This is a 100% Serica project and so the benefits to the Company could be significant. Not only are the prospective resources valuable but we anticipate that the development could add significant life to the existing Bruce facilities.”

