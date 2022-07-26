Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Shell and Deltic Energy invest in high-impact North Sea exploration well

Shell (LON: SHEL) and Deltic Energy (LON: DELT) have decided to invest in a high-impact exploration well in the UK North Sea.
By Allister Thomas
26/07/2022, 7:46 am Updated: 26/07/2022, 5:35 pm
Selene is targeting P50 (best estimate) prospective resources of 318 billion cubic feet of gas, with a geological chance of success of 70%.

The decision, coming ahead of Shell’s Q2 results on Thursday, comes hot off news last night that the oil giant will invest in the Jackdaw gas project in the central North Sea.

As a result of the investment call, Shell is now the operator of the Selene licence, P2437 in the Southern North Sea.

The oil giant is covering 75% of the costs of drilling and testing the well up to $25m as part of the farm-in arrangement made in 2019.

Exciting time

It’s one of two high-impact wells Shell is partnered with AIM-listed Deltic Energy on in the region; the other, Pensacola, is eagerly awaited and due to start drilling in September.

That well is targeting similar resources of 309 bcf of gas.

Deltic Energy chief executive Graham Swindells said: “This is a very exciting time for Deltic as we move into the next phase of our strategy, building on the strong platform created by farm outs to both Shell and Capricorn.

“The commitment to drill this material, high impact, low risk gas prospect is another highly significant milestone for Deltic and our team.

“Adding another committed well to our programme, following recent confirmation that Pensacola will be drilled in September, represents further endorsement of the quality of Deltic’s assets as well as demonstrating the success of our strategy to create a conveyor belt of exploration opportunities moving from licensing to drilling with world-class partners in place.”

Work ahead

Deltic said the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) is aware of the decision, allowing the licence to enter its next phase.

The timing of a well slot is yet to be confirmed, but the joint venture said that will be firmed up as work progresses.

They are now moving on to detailed well design, planning, rig procurement and other key preparations to support drilling operations.

Shell farmed in to both Selene and Pensacola in 2019.

It had been hoped a decision on the former could take place as early as that year.

The decision today comes amid renewed focus on domestic gas supply following a surge in prices and attempts to reduce reliance on overseas imports.

Deltic has identified various options for Pensacola, should it be successful.

The firm said Selene is a “strategic asset located close (to) infrastructure” but hasn’t yet named any tie-back options should it be successful.

Shares in Deltic are up 2.84% today (07.45) to 2.9pence.

