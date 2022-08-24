Deltic Energy in partner hunt for 24 million-barrel North Sea prospect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Deltic Energy in partner hunt for 24 million-barrel North Sea prospect

Deltic Energy (LON: DELT), the exploration company which has attracted Shell and Cairn in the North Sea, is working up a new 24 million-barrel prospect.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
24/08/2022, 7:56 am
Shell's Gannet is one option for Syros' development

The firm said it has completed initial geological work on Syros in the Central North Sea and has kicked off a farm out process.

Syros lies nearby to the Godwin and Caley fields and, with new seismic over the licence (P2542), Deltic Energy said it has 24.5 million barrels of resources in a best-estimate case, with a 58% geological chance of success.

Deltic said there are numerous local offtake options, including the Arbroath-Carnoustie infrastructure four miles east, and other options like Cayley, Arbroath, Shaw and Gannet within eight miles of the licence.

CEO Graham Swindells said this means it can be “quickly and easily developed” and Deltic considers it a “low risk prospect”.

Deltic has already found farm out success on several of its projects, including two with oil major Shell and five with Cairn Energy.

‘On the verge’ of Pensacola

Deltic Energy gave the update while releasing its half-year results for 2022.

The firm is “on the verge” of drilling the high-impact Pensacola well with Shell in October – targeting 309 billion cubic feet of gas.

The pair had previously said Pensacola, in the Southern North Sea, would be drilled in Q3 of this year using the Maersk Resilient rig.

Deltic, which is yet to reap rewards of its projects, took a loss of just over £1m for the period.

But Mr Swindells was bullish about the firm’s future, particularly given the government’s windfall tax announcement, otherwise known as the Energy Profits Levy.

Windfall tax

He said “although not obvious, Government support for the North Sea is strong”.

Thanks to an investment incentive on the levy, returning over 90% on new investments, Deltic’s prospects are “significantly enhanced”.

He added: “Whilst the much publicised introduction of the EPL in May was not a move Deltic would have supported or felt made a great deal of sense economically, it has however created a significant opportunity for Deltic.

“As an exploration company, Deltic is not subject to the Levy, however, as a company that thrives on partnerships for drilling, the associated introduction of the Investment Allowance, which creates a 90% cost saving on new investment in the North Sea, means that the economics of Deltic’s projects are significantly enhanced such that active companies subject to the Levy will have a greater incentive to invest in new projects and exploration, such as those within the Deltic portfolio.”

