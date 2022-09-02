‘All systems go’ for Ping Petroleum at Avalon field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

‘All systems go’ for Ping Petroleum at Avalon field

Key papers for the development of the Avalon field are to be lodged at any moment, the operator has confirmed.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
02/09/2022, 11:19 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by DCTMedia/ Sandy McCo‘Ping Petroleum Avalon field
The Hummingbird FPSO - now renamed Excalibur - in the Cromarty Firth.

It is ‘all systems go’ for Ping Petroleum as it makes swift progress on the development of the new Central North Sea oilfield.

Asset manager at the firm, Calum Hunter, told the Westminster Energy Forum on Friday that the field development plan and environmental statements for Avalon are “finished and ready”.

And Ping, a subsidiary of Malaysia’s Dagang NeXchange (DNeX), intends to submit them “to the regulator imminently”.

Development wells are on the slate for 2023, with “long lead on order” and engineering underway for “all aspects” of the project.

Avalon has recoverable resources of 23 million barrels of oil and is located about 95 miles off Aberdeen in the Outer Moray Firth.

Floating wind

“More excitingly for the energy transition”, Ping also has an INTOG application submitted, with the aim of powering the field using green energy, Mr Hunter confirmed.

During a webinar he said: “We have an agreement in place with our partner Cerulean Winds to evaluate and implement floating offshore wind, as part of the Avalon development.

Cerulean INTOG

“The electrification from floating offshore wind is projected to reduce the carbon emissions by up to 20,000 tonnes a year, which someone told me the other day is the equivalent to taking 10,000 cars off the road.

“It also gives the potential to expand and upscale floating offshore wind from the Avalon single turbine site, and providing net zero energy for neighbouring installations.”

Separate to ScotWind, the INTOG – Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas – leasing round is open to companies wanting to build offshore winds farms specifically designed to supply power to oil and gas installations.

By electrifying assets, the industry can drastically reduce its operational emissions, a requirement of the landmark North Sea Transition Deal.

INTOG opened to applicants last month and is expected to run for two or three months.

Excalibur

Ping struck an agreement with Cerulean Winds earlier this year to power the floating production storage and offload (FPSO) vessel on Avalon using floating wind.

The FPSO in question will be the Sevan Hummingbird, which has been renamed Excalibur ahead of its deployment on the field.

© Supplied by Global E&C
The Hummingbird FPSO at Port of Nigg.

Ping took delivery of the vessel, which served the Chestnut field for many years, from previous owner Teekay in July.

By reusing an existing FPSO instead of deploying new infrastructure, Ping has been able to minimise the environmental impact of Avalon.

Mr Hunter said: “We’ve purchased an FPSO for the development; a second hand, reused asset that is fit for purpose.

He added: “This took our carbon from the development phase from 180,000 tonnes, down to less than 20,000 tonnes.”

A sharp turnaround

Ping acquired a 100% stake in the Avalon field in August 2021.

A final investment decision (FID) on the project is anticipated later this year, ahead of production start-up towards the middle of the decade.

Mr Hunter said: “Because we’re reusing so much infrastructure and we’re not reinventing the wheel, we can turn this project around relatively quickly – first oil is scheduled in Q3 of 2025.”

