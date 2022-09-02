Isabella: Appraisal drilling kicks off to confirm major North Sea discovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Isabella: Appraisal drilling kicks off to confirm major North Sea discovery

TotalEnergies (PARIS: TTE) has kicked off hotly-anticipated appraisal drilling at the Isabella discovery in the UK North Sea.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
02/09/2022, 2:06 pm Updated: 02/09/2022, 2:17 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
isabella appraisal
Likely candidate: The TotalEnergies-operated Elgin-Franklin installation may host Isabella if volumes are confirmed.

TotalEnergies (PARIS: TTE) has kicked off hotly-anticipated appraisal drilling at the Isabella discovery in the UK North Sea.

It is hoping to firm up volumes of 120 million barrels of oil equivalent at the central North Sea find; a sizeable prize for the ageing region.

According to data published by the North Sea Transition Authority, the 30/12d well was spudded yesterday in licence P1820.

Partner Neptune Energy has described Isabella as “one of the most exciting prospects” in the UK Central North Sea.

Results are expected in mid-2023.

TotalEnergies holds a 30% stake in the project, partnered with Neptune Energy (30%), Ithaca Energy (10%) and Energean (10%).

Neptune Energy previously confirmed a shared pot of $100m invested in the project, split between the partners.

Isabella lies around 25 miles south of TotalEnergies’ Elgin-Franklin field, though there are several tie-back options available.

Commenting on the spudding, analysis firm Welligence said: “(Harbour Energy’s) Judy is 10 km to the northeast and the most logical, but TotalEnergies may elect for a longer tie-back to its own Elgin infrastructure.

“Both hubs will be producing beyond 2030, which could be extended further in the event Isabella is successful. Utilisation at Elgin is higher than at Judy, however both currently have capacity and with potential production from Isabella some years away, this is likely to increase.”

It comes amid a year of misses so far for E&A in the North Sea.

Shell’s Edinburgh and Jaws exploration wells failed to find commercial volumes, while Harbour Energy’s Dunnottar prospect found only “marginal accumulations”.

The Deltic-Shell prospect Pensacola will drill this month in the Southern North Sea, while Shell’s Orlov and TotalEnergies’ Benriach are other potential prospects for the tail end of 2022.

 

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts