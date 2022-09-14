Drilling of Serica North Eigg exploration well hit by £3m, six-week delay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Drilling of Serica North Eigg exploration well hit by £3m, six-week delay

Drilling operations on the North Eigg exploration well have been hit by delays, Serica Energy (LON: SQZ) has confirmed.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
14/09/2022, 7:26 am Updated: 14/09/2022, 3:10 pm
© Supplied by Serica Energyserica energy
Serica's Bruce platform in the North Sea will likely be used to produce North Eigg.

A recent equipment mishap has forced the North Sea operator to temporarily halt work, pushing back the project timeline by around six weeks.

Drilling at North Eigg – which could hold prospective resources of 60 million barrels of oil equivalent – kicked off in July using the Transocean Paul B. Loyd Jr. harsh environment semi-submersible rig.

In recent weeks operations had been progressing successfully, Serica said, despite some drilling delays in the top-hole sections.

But during preparations to spud the third section of the Northern North Sea well, a vital piece of rig equipment failed during a routine test.

A replacement has been sourced and planning is underway to transport this to the drilling rig.

The oil and gas company insists this will have “no impact on the ultimate geological outcome of the well”.

Moreover it is expected that all outlays incurred will benefit from the investment allowances available under the recently introduced energy profits levy.

The net well cost for the company, after tax, is anticipated to increase by around £3 million as a result of the delays.

It is now expected that results from the well will be available in December, rather than mid-October as originally planned.

Mitch Flegg, chief executive of Serica, said: “This high-impact exploration well is the latest in a series of capital investment projects undertaken by Serica with the objective of increasing our production in an environmentally sensitive manner. This programme is designed to help increase the UK’s security of supply and reduce its reliance on imports.

“The technical delays encountered on this project are extremely frustrating but do not impact either the chance of success or the significant prospective volumes of this exploration prospect.”

Serica operates the North Eigg exploration well, located in block 3/24c, with a 100% interest.

If results are as hoped, it is anticipated that the gas reservoir will be capable of providing energy to the UK domestic market for a decade from 2025.

But earlier this year Mr Flegg played down the chances of success at the exploration well.

It is anticipated that a discovery at North Eigg would be developed utilising the company’s nearby 98% owned and operated infrastructure on the Bruce platform.

