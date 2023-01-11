Shell finds gas at hotly-tipped North Sea well Pensacola

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Shell finds gas at hotly-tipped North Sea well Pensacola

Partner Deltic Energy saw its share price rocket by 50% on the news.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
11/01/2023, 7:54 am Updated: 11/01/2023, 3:02 pm
© Maersk Drillingshell pensacola
The Noble Resilient (formerly Maersk) jack-up rig is spudded Pensacola in November.

Shell (LON: SHEL) has found gas at the hotly-tipped Pensacola well in the North Sea, partner Deltic Energy (LON: DELT) has announced.

The pair kicked off drilling at the high-impact target, hoped to deliver 309 billion cubic feet of gas in the mid-case, in November using the Noble Resilient jack-up.

Analysts have previously said it has potential to be “one of the largest gas discoveries in the UK offshore SNS in the last decade”.

Deltic Energy, a partner on the discovery, saw its shares rocket more than 50% this morning from 1.89 pence to 3p per share.

said well testing is now underway and is “pleased to announce” that Shell has “reported that gas has been encountered in the reservoir”.

Well testing is expected to take around 30 days, at which point Deltic will provide an update.

Shell is 65% owner-operator of Pensacola, with Deltic (30%) and ONE-Dyas (5%) as partners.

Deltic CEO Graham Swindells said: “We are very pleased to have encountered hydrocarbons in the Pensacola exploration well at this intermediate stage of well operations.

“We now look forward to working with the Operator on the well testing programme, and will update the market once that programme is completed.”

The mid case (309bcf) or high-case at Pensacola (1.1bcf) would see a new pipeline to the Teesside Gas Plant installed.

Deltic has quoted with a 55% chance of success, while operator Shell has quotes 30%.

If Pensacola is in the lower-end of estimates – around 39 bcf – then it would likely be developed as a tie-back to the Ineos Breagh platform.

Westwood Global Energy Group has highlighted that success at the prospect could open up a wave of new plays in the southern gas basin.

Senior manager for north-west Europe, Peter Henry, said success here would also provide impetus for 15 other licences targeting the same “under-explored” Zechstein geological play.

Wood Mackenzie named Pensacola as one of its “wells to watch” for 2023.

Shell is also farmed into Deltic’s Selene prospect in the southern gas basin, targeting 318 BCF.

