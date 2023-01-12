Shell gas find ‘fantastic news’ for southern North Sea exploration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Shell gas find ‘fantastic news’ for southern North Sea exploration

A gas find from Shell (LON: SHEL) and Deltic Energy (LON: DELT) could prove very positive for other players with exploration targets in the Southern North Sea.
12/01/2023, 12:27 pm Updated: 12/01/2023, 12:28 pm
© Maersk Drillingshell gas north sea
The Noble Resilient spudded Pensacola in November.

Deltic announced on Wednesday that partner/ operator Shell had found gas at the high-impact Pensacola well, with a 30-day period of commercial testing now underway.

Analysts have previously said that success at Pensacola, which targets 309 billion cubic feet of gas in the mid-case, could open up more than a dozen other licences targeting the same “under-explored” Zechstein geological play.

Deltic, which worked up Pensacola and brought in Shell as partner and operator, saw its shares surge 50% on Wednesday, and consultancy Welligence said Pensacola has potential to be a “company-maker” for Deltic.

Westwood Global Energy Group senior manager Peter Henry said: “This will no doubt be very welcome news for other explorers targeting the Zechstein play to the north of the traditional SNS Permian Rotliegend fairway.”

Further activity in the region is “imminent”, he said, pointing to the ONE-Dyas and Shell appraising their Crosgan discovery (well 42/15a-D) which is due to drill in Q1 of this year, and it is “also possible” Horizon Energy Partners and Ardent Oil will drill a 2023 exploration well at their Dabinett prospect (well 42/5b-A).

 

shell gas north sea © Supplied by Westwood Global Ener
Map of Southern North Sea targets.

“This is absolutely fantastic news for the partnership and exploration in the UK Southern North Sea (SNS). Importantly, the discovery of gas confirms the model of long distance gas migration sourced from Carboniferous coals.”

Also “pleased to note” the Shell and Deltic gas announcement at Pensacola was Reabold Resources (LON: RBD), which has a “significant footprint” in the Zechstein play via four licences it acquired from Simwell Resources last year.

That includes the adjacent P2332, adjacent to Pensacola. Shell is 70% owner-operator and Reabold holds 30%.

It also owns stakes in the nearby P2329, P2486 and P2427 operated by Horizon Energy Partners.

