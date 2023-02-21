Hot on Shell discovery, Deltic seeks partners on next North Sea target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Hot on Shell discovery, Deltic seeks partners on next North Sea target

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
21/02/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Repsol Sinopec ResouDeltic North Sea
'DRILL READY': Deltic is getting after Syros - a 24m barrels prospect near the Arbroath and Montrose fields.

Hot on the heels of the largest discovery in a decade for the Southern sector, Deltic Energy (LON: DELT) is seeking partners of its next North Sea prospect.

Oil major Shell was impressed with Deltic and farmed into its Pensacola prospect as operator, confirmed last month to have an estimated 302 billion cubic feet of gas recoverable.

Riding high on that find, Deltic is now working up another “drill ready” prospect which it hopes to get underway next year.

Syros, in the Central North Sea, has an estimated 24 million barrels of oil equivalent recoverable, and Deltic is working with geology firm Ikon Science on new 3D data.

In licence P2542, Syros lies next door to the Repsol Sinopec operated Arbroath field, and close by to the Montrose field just five miles away – the area lies roughly 128 miles east of Aberdeen.

Deltic said Syros “has seismic attributes which are characteristic of nearby producing fields, including Cayley and Godwin”.

Following Godwin and Shaw, Cayley delivered first gas in 2017, with the three fields  extending the life of Repsol Sinopec’s Montrose platform to beyond 2030.

Repsol Sinopec said at the time that the work was expected to unlock up to 100m barrels of oil equivalent in additional production.

Ithaca Energy (LON: ITH), which recently bought into the Montrose-Arbroath Area after acquiring Marubeni’s North Sea business, said that redevelopment project represented a £2bn investment.

Ithaca is the sole partner on Montrose-Arbroath, with a 41% stake.

Deltic said: “The 24mmboe (P50 Recoverable) Syros prospect is now drill ready and Deltic are actively looking for partners to support drilling activity in 2024.”

