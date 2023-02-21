Horizon targeting 200m barrel North Sea play following nearby Shell success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Horizon targeting 200m barrel North Sea play following nearby Shell success

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
21/02/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
Hartshead North Sea
An unmanned gas platform in the Southern North Sea.

Horizon Energy Partners is making the most of the current Southern North Sea buzz,  following Shell’s (LON: SHEL) milestone success in the region.

An independent assessment of the prospective resources at the company’s Dabinett play has been released, which puts the prospect at 202 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe).

But the likelihood of a hit at the field appears somewhat slim, with consulting group ERCE giving just a 30% chance of an oil discovery being made in the Haupt Dolomite region.

For natural gas the odds are even lower, with success in the carboniferous formation estimated to be 19% for the upper and 13% for the lower.

Nevertheless, Horizon says the recent, hotly anticipated Pensacola discovery “has highlighted the areas potential for both gas and oil”.

Pensacola living up to expectations

It was confirmed last month, by project partner Deltic Energy (LON: DELT), that Shell had found gas at the North Sea prospect.

Deltic then reported that Pensacola could represent “one of the largest natural gas discoveries in the Southern North Sea in over a decade.”

shell pensacola © Maersk Drilling
The Noble Resilient (formerly Maersk) jack-up rig spudded Pensacola in November.

Pre-drill volumetrics confirmed an estimated ultimate recovery of 302 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from the field.

Shell is 65% owner-operator of Pensacola – drilling of which got underway in November using the Noble Resilient jack-up – with Deltic (30%) and ONE-Dyas (5%) as partners.

As well as being a decade defining discovery, analysts also think Pensacola could open up more than a dozen other plays in the region, targeting the same “under-explored” Zechstein geological formation.

Plans to spud Dabinett next year

Among them is Dabinett, which Horizon intends to tap in 2024 – the initial well will test all the zones in the prospect.

Drilling will take place about six miles east of the Ossian oil and gas discovery well spudded by One-Dyas and Spirit Energy in 2019

Work is currently ongoing to bring a project partner onboard to dilute Horizon’s 87.5% share in Licence P2557, which contains Dabinettt.

Tim Rue/Bloomberg

The company’s internal engineers have “devised several development scenarios, with various assumptions considered reasonable, to estimate the project economics based on a discovery at Dabinett”.

Based on ERCE’s analysis, the field has a pre-tax net present value of $2.3 billion (£1.9bn) to Horizon, based on $75 a barrel oil and $10/mcf for gas, held flat over the life of the project.

A win for surrounding licences

Another firm pinning a large amount of its hopes for success on a find at Pensacola was London-listed Reabold Resources (LON: RBD).

In a bid to stave off a rebellion by a minor shareholder group, the company snapped up a share in a Shell licence in the same area.

At the end of October, Reabold said it was “acquiring” the P2332 permit, directly adjacent to Pensacola, ahead of a crunch vote.

The company’s board subsequently secured the backing of shareholders, and recently added 201 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) of prospective resources to its portfolio following a report of its Dunrobin licence.

Responding to the Pensacola find, Westwood Global said: “The Pensacola results will undoubtedly provide further impetus for accelerated activity on the 15 active licences in the SNS that are primarily targeting the Zechstein play.”

In particular, the research body pointed to two wells being drilled this year; ONE-Dyas and Shell appraising their Crosgan discovery (well 42/15a-D) which is due to drill in Q1 of this year, and  Horizon and Ardent Oil’s Dabinett prospect (well 42/5b-A).



