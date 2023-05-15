‘Will these blocks ever be licensed again?’ Over 5,000 km2 of North Sea exploration given up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

‘Will these blocks ever be licensed again?’ Over 5,000 km2 of North Sea exploration given up

By Allister Thomas
15/05/2023, 5:07 pm Updated: 15/05/2023, 5:24 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Horizon Energy Partnnorth sea exploration
Areas relinquished today across the UK sector.

More than 5,000 km2 of North Sea exploration acreage was surrendered today as deadlines for licences hit the industry.

Five licences, including Orcadian Energy’s P2320, expired or were surrendered across the central and Southern North Sea, having been issued during the 29th offshore exploration round in 2016.

The NSTA (North Sea Transition Authority) regulator places milestones for licence activity in order to ensure development.

If these aren’t met, then the regulator can choose not to extend licences; operators cannot sit on these areas without making progress.

Peter Browning-Stamp, a geologist at Horizon Energy, noted that these areas were frontier which the (formerly-named) Oil and Gas Authority promoted using newly-acquired seismic data after a £20m UK Government investment.

Mr Browning-Stamp, who is also part of the NSTA-supported Subsuface Task Force, said it was “somewhat a dark day for frontier exploration,” especially in the Mid North Sea High area and Haupt play.

“Sadly time not available to operators, the 15th of May 2023 has brought about the eventual relinquishment of around 5200km² of licences, in one of the hottest plays in the region, with many licences containing material prospects within.

“Will these blocks ever be licenced again? Only time will tell.”

Mid-North Sea High, along with along with the Rockall Basin and East Shetland platform, was the focus of a £20 million investment from the UK Government in 2015 to deliver improved seismic data and encourage investment in these “under-explored areas”.

Once an annual occurrence, licensing on oil and gas areas offshore has severely dipped in frequency – in part due to Covid – but many argue largely due to strenuous climate pressure on the industry.

The current 33rd licensing round is the first since 2019 and due to make awards later this year.

Once operators are awarded acreage they will need to secure other consents, including, for the first time, climate compatibility checkpoints.

The NSTA had no comment.

