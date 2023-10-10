Devil’s Hole Horst: Rig heads off for hot North Sea target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Devil’s Hole Horst: Rig heads off for hot North Sea target

By Allister Thomas
10/10/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Valarisdevil's hole horst
Valaris Norway

Work is getting underway on Devil’s Hole Horst, a hotly-anticipated exploration prize in the UK North Sea.

The Valaris Norway jack-up rig is now on its way to the target, operated by North Sea Natural Resources, having won the contract in January.

Devil’s Hole Horst is targeting more than 500 million barrels of oil equivalent around 100 miles east of Aberdeen.

Three60 Energy is the contractor carrying out the work on behalf of NSNR.

Devil’s Hole Horst remains one of the largest targets to be drilled in the UK this year.

During a webinar in May, Westwood Global Energy Group reported that pre-drill estimates had dropped – from 990m barrels to 580m – after a new Competent Person’s Report shown at the BEOS conference in London, but chance of success had increased.

North Sea Natural Resources won the licence – P2321 – in the 29th offshore licensing round in 2017.

According to its website, Devil’s Hole Horst was first tested via two wells more than 40 years ago by Amoco.

However, re-interpretation of the seismic data “indicates both have evidence of hydrocarbons within Permian Zechstein reservoirs,” said NSNR.

Shearwater Geoservices carried out new seismic mapping in December 2022.

The Valaris Norway is on-contract at a day rate of $105,000.

It comes after the rig finished up work for NEO Energy, the UK’s fifth-largest oil and gas producer, at its Victoria field.

 

 

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts