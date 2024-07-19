Fynn licence opportunity for ‘significant value’ despite North Sea uncertainty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Fynn licence opportunity for ‘significant value’ despite North Sea uncertainty

By Mathew Perry
19/07/2024, 1:28 pm Updated: 19/07/2024, 2:04 pm
© Supplied by ViaroViaro Energy
An oil rig in the North Sea.

The Fynn Beauly prospect still has an opportunity to deliver “significant value” despite ongoing political uncertainty, according to North Sea operator Parkmead Group (LON:PMG).

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) awarded the P2634 licence to Parkmead as part of the second tranche of the 33rd licensing round earlier this year.

Parkmead said the NSTA has now formally confirmed the licence, which covers the Fynn oil discovery.

Covering three blocks in the Outer Moray Firth, Fynn is “one of the UK’s largest undeveloped discoveries” according to Parkmead.

The firm holds a 50% interest in the Fynn licence alongside partner Orcadian Energy.

Previous estimates show the heavy oil accumulation contains between 740 million and 1.33 billion barrels, and the two firms will now assess the feasibility of the project.

© Supplied by Parkmead Group
A map showing the Fynn Beauly prospect in the North Sea.

Parkmead executive chairman Tom Cross said Fynn licence still offers the company and investors “huge potential upside” despite uncertainty over Labour’s North Sea plans.

“Parkmead’s board is very conscious of the current uncertainties around the new UK government’s intentions in respect of future oil and gas projects and developments in the UK North Sea,” Cross said.

“However, Parkmead sees the award of the Fynn licence as an opportunity to deliver significant value to shareholders.

“The team will evaluate whether it can deliver a commercial development of the major Fynn Beauly accumulation that also meets the overarching net zero objectives that are key to obtaining the relevant regulatory approvals.”

Fynn Beauly

Parkmead said it will now work alongside Orcadian to determine whether it can deliver a “technically and economically viable” development at Fynn in line with the NSTA Net Zero Strategy.

The two firms are assessing ways to use enhanced oil recovery techniques to reduce the field’s oil viscosity and make extraction easier, including the potential use of geothermal energy.

While Parkmead appears to be moving forward with its wider drilling strategy, despite delays to its Skerryvore project, other operators are scaling back or altering their plans.

© Supplied by Repsol Sinopec Resou
Fynn Beauly lies near the Claymore field. Pictured: the Claymore platform.

Prior to the recent UK election, Labour promised to increase the windfall tax on oil and gas firms and put an end to new licensing in the North Sea.

The industry has warned the proposals will have a devastating impact on jobs and investment, as well as potential consequences for energy transition goals.

In recent weeks, operator Deltic Energy withdrew from the licence covering the Pensacola discovery while Australian firm Hartshead Resources has also cut back.

Meanwhile, Serica Energy and Harbour Energy are among other firms pivoting away from the UK Continental Shelf.

However, other North Sea firms are continuing to invest in the UK, with Ithaca Energy and Eni agreeing a deal to consolidate their North Sea assets.

