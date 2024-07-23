Valaris 123 heading to drill Selene well for Deltic Energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Valaris 123 heading to drill Selene well for Deltic Energy

By Michael Behr
23/07/2024, 7:28 am
© Supplied by Dana PetroleumThe Valaris 123's sister rig, the Valaris 121, working at the Earn prospect.
The Valaris 123's sister rig, the Valaris 121, working at the Earn prospect.

Shell has mobilised its Valaris 123 drilling unit to drill 2024’s first well at Deltic Energy’s (AIM:DELT) Selene prospect in in licence P2437.

Valaris 123 was mobilised on 21 July from its current location in the Central North Sea, and is anticipated to arrive at the Selene well location in the Southern North Sea shortly, depending on weather conditions encountered during transit.

Drilling operations are expected to commence shortly thereafter, with planned operations lasting approximately 90 days.

The well is designed to collect all key information in relation to reservoir quality and gas composition that is required to support, assuming a successful drilling outcome, a field development plan and final investment decision on the potential development of the Selene gas field without the requirement for a further appraisal well.

Deltic estimates the Selene structure to contain gross P50 prospective resources of 318bcf of gas in the Leman Sandstone reservoir, which is the key reservoir interval in all adjacent gas fields including Barque, Clipper and West Sole.

Deltic holds a 25% interest Selene after farming-out the project to Shell in 2019 and Dana Petroleum in February 2024.

The partners have determined there is no requirement for a full well test as part of that process and, in line with normal oilfield practice, the well will accordingly be plugged and abandoned on completion.

Deltic CEO Graham Swindells commented: “We are excited to be commencing drilling operations on Selene with our partners Shell and Dana, and for which we are fully carried for the estimated success case cost.

“This will be the first exploration well spudded on the UKCS in 2024 and is an equally important milestone for Deltic. The Selene prospect is a high impact infrastructure-led exploration opportunity which demonstrates the strength and depth of the portfolio that we have built over the last few years, and which we estimate to be worth multiples of the company’s current market value.

“Despite ongoing political uncertainty, we look forward to commencing operations and continue to believe exploration on the UKCS has a hugely important role to play in supporting the provision of energy security, vital jobs within the energy sector and offsetting higher carbon intensity imported energy.”

