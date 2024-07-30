Shell starts drilling at Deltic Energy Selene well

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Shell starts drilling at Deltic Energy Selene well

By Mathew Perry
30/07/2024, 12:34 pm Updated: 30/07/2024, 1:56 pm
© Supplied by ShutterstockAn oil rig silhouetted against a night sky
An offshore oil rig.

North Sea operator Shell has commenced drilling operations at the Selene prospect, Deltic Energy (AIM:DELT) announced today.

Shell mobilised the Valaris 123 rig for the drilling campaign at Selene last week. Deltic holds a 25% interest in the field, which contains an estimated 318 billion cubic feet of gas.

The exploration well will be the first spudded in UK waters in 2024, and comes shortly after Deltic withdrew from its Pensacola project due to political uncertainty.

Analysts say the fiscal and political uncertainty has seen a shift away from larger standalone projects like Pensacola towards shorter cycle opportunities like Selene.

© Image: Deltic Energy
A map showing the position of Deltic Energy’s Selene prospect in the North Sea.

These lower risk developments are located close to existing production infrastructure and can defer decommissioning, advisory firm SP Angel said.

Windfall tax uncertainty

Numerous North Sea operators delayed or scaled back projects in the leadup to the UK election due to concerns over Labour’s proposed windfall tax changes.

The new Labour government yesterday confirmed changes to the Energy Profits Levy (EPL) windfall tax and the removal of investment allowances.

North Sea observers criticised the move, and said it will “hasten the demise” of investment in the UK continental shelf.

Panmure Gordon director and oil and gas research analyst Ashley Kelty said Selene is a “high impact well” for Deltic and success “could transform the outlook for the company” after the disappointment of Pensacola.

Meanwhile, Jersey Oil and Gas (AIM:JOG) said today it will “carefully consider” the impact of the EPL changes to its Greater Buchan Area development.

JOG said the full implications will “only be clear when the level of capital allowance claims available as deductions to the EPL are provided in the October budget”.

