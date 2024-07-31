Hartshead Resources progressing North Sea projects despite windfall tax woes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Hartshead Resources progressing North Sea projects despite windfall tax woes

By Mathew Perry
31/07/2024, 4:31 pm
© Supplied by Perencowindfall tax job cuts
The Leman gas field in the Southern North Sea is planned to form part of the Anning and Somerville development

Australian firm Hartshead Resources (ASX:HHR) is continuing work on its North Sea developments despite ongoing fiscal uncertainty surrounding the windfall tax.

In a quarterly update, Hartshead said it is engaged in ongoing discussions on project finance for its Anning and Somerville gas field development in the Southern North Sea.

The Perth-based firm said earlier this year it was forced to make job cuts on the project after Labour announced its intention to increase the Energy Profits Levy (EPL) and remove investment allowances.

Now in government, Labour this week confirmed its plans which critics say will “hasten the demise” of North Sea investment.

Hartshead said it has conducted “extensive dialogue” with political stakeholders and “actively lobbied” on the proposed EPL changes, receiving assurances that the UK government still wants to “attract and enable” investment in the sector.

But despite the fiscal uncertainty, Hartshead said after undertaking a “cost reduction initiative” it is working with joint venture partner Viaro Energy to reduce costs on the project covering the P2607 licence.

© Supplied by Hartshead Resources
Hartshead’s preferred tie-in option for Anning and Sommerville.

The company said it maintains a strong balance sheet position, with A$22 million (£11.2m) in cash.

Hartshead chief executive officer Chris Lewis said the firm is waiting for more certainty before it takes a final investment decision on the Anning and Somerville project.

“We continue to have productive discussions with all stakeholders, regarding the fiscal framework of the UK energy sector under the new Labour government,” Lewis said.

“Hartshead has a high-value gas development project, a highly motivated joint venture partner alongside us, and a growing portfolio of gas resources.”

Hartshead 33rd North Sea licensing round

Lewis said Hartshead is also awaiting more clarity before deciding on a course of action for the 10 blocks it received in the 33rd licensing round this year.

“With gas prices strengthening since the beginning of the year and through the quarter, we are looking forward to a busy second half of the calendar year following the general election and the change in government,” he said.

Hartshead said it will provide a further update on the licences after it receives a formal offer from the North Sea Transition Authority.

 

