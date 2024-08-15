Orcadian no longer a ‘one-trick pony’ after licence agreement with NSTA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Orcadian no longer a ‘one-trick pony’ after licence agreement with NSTA

Orcadian Energy also said its viscous oil projects containing 'post-transition' hydrocarbons will be a good feedstock for lubricants and EV battery components.
By Mathew Perry
15/08/2024, 7:37 am Updated: 15/08/2024, 8:43 am
Oil rig silhouette in the North Sea

Independent operator Orcadian Energy (AIM:ORCA) said it is no longer a “one-trick pony” after entering into binding agreements for three North Sea licences.

Orcadian received the three licences, including the Earlham, Mid North Sea High and Fynn licences, as part of the 33rd Licensing Round.

The company said it has now entered into binding licence agreements with the North Sea Transition Authority for the projects.

Orcadian Energy chief executive officer Steve Brown said as a result, the firm estimates its contingent resource base to be 228 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe).

Meanwhile, Brown said Orcadian’s un-risked prospective resource base now stands at 100 MMboe.

“Our strategy has been to focus on the ‘post-transition’ hydrocarbons – gas and viscous oil,” Brown said.

© Supplied by Orcadian Energy
A map showing licences held by Orcadian Energy in the North Sea.

“In a shallow water mature basin, almost by definition, the big fields with great rocks and simple fluids have all already been developed.

“So, we concentrate on reservoirs with great rocks, while innovating around how to develop complex fluids.”

Orcadian said these viscous oil projects are made up of long chain hydrocarbons and when refined “contribute little” to gasoline supplies.

However, the firm said they are a “good feedstock” for lubricants, asphalt and anode grade petroleum coke, an “essential component” for fast charge electric vehicle batteries.

Brown said the viscous oil projects will benefit from Orcadian’s expertise in polymer flood technology, particularly at the Fynn licence which he described as “of the same scale as Rosebank”.

Mid North Sea High & Earlham

At the Mid North Sea High licence, where Orcadian will partner with Australian operator Triangle Energy, Brown said the firm has identified several shallow gas prospects with similar characteristics to ones successfully developed in the Dutch sector.

“Of course, as the reservoirs are shallow the initial reservoir pressure is correspondingly lower, so development of these gas fields starts with a need for gas compression,” he said.

Meanwhile, Brown said Orcadian is confident it has a solution to deal with the high levels of inert gas content at the Earlham field.

© Supplied by Parkmead Group
A map showing the Fynn Beauly prospect in the North Sea.

Orcadian announced a provisional farm-in deal with an undisclosed partner for Earlham, located in the Southern North Sea, in May.

Earlham also contains an “exciting undrilled prospect” at Clover and a redevelopment opportunity at Orwell, Orcadian said.

The company estimates Earlham contains 114 billion cubic feet of sales gas (methane) on a P50 basis.

Orcadian’s development concept entails an offshore power station, to be connected to the grid (possibly via a wind farm substation), with integrated CO2 capture and storage.

The company said this would deliver a stable and reliable supply of electricity with “near-zero emissions”.

No longer a ‘one-trick pony’

Brown said the licence awards show Orcadian is no longer a “one-trick pony”, a reference to the firm’s Pilot field development.

Orcadian completed a farm-out agreement on Pilot with Malaysia’s Ping Petroleum in April, and now holds an 18.75% stake in the field.

In addition, Orcadian is also progressing its Elke prospect, which Brown previously said has the potential to be a “bigger development than Pilot“.

“We have multiple pathways to success and to deliver future value to our shareholders,” Brown said.

“The Earlham project, in particular, demonstrates that our industry is capable of finding ways to exploit our natural endowment of hydrocarbons to deliver real energy security and emissions reductions.”

