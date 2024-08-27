Harbour bumps up Wintershall purchase completion to September

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Harbour bumps up Wintershall purchase completion to September

By Michael Behr
27/08/2024, 7:46 am
© Wullie Marr/ DCT MediaA sign outside Harbour Energy's offices.
Harbour Energy said its planned takeover of Wintershall Dea will be completed by September

UK oil and gas company Harbour Energy (LON: HBR) expects to complete the acquisition of German firm Wintershall Dea’s asset portfolio in early September.

Harbour had previously said it expected to complete the deal by the fourth quarter of 2024.

The company said the move followed “considerable progress made on satisfying the conditions to completion, including recent receipt of Mexico regulatory consents”.

Harbour and Wintershall DEA struck the $11.2b deal in late December 2023. Harbour will take over Wintershall’s portfolio of upstream oil and gas assets in Norway, Germany, Denmark, Argentina, Mexico, Egypt and Libya, adding 1.1b barrels of oil equivalent in reserves.

The move will also more than double its production, which totalled 208,000 boepd in 2022, to more than 500,000 boepd.

The deal is subject to a range of approvals from numerous governments and national regulators. This includes Mexico and the EU needing to clear the deal on anti-trust grounds.

Previously, the group said it had made “significant progress” on finalising the necessary approvals to complete the acquisition after it received clearance for the takeover from Germany’s federal ministry of economics and climate action and Norway’s energy ministry.

The deal offers Harbour Energy the chance to expand its operations outside the UK after the windfall tax “wiped out” profits in 2022 and saw the firm make layoffs.

The company also said that the tax regime took over $500m from its 2023 earnings, leaving it with profits of $32m.

Recommended for you

Tags