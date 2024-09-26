Deltic hit by £18m impairment from Pensacola withdrawal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Deltic hit by £18m impairment from Pensacola withdrawal

By Michael Behr
26/09/2024, 8:01 am
© Supplied by NobleThe Noble Resilient jackup rig used to drill the Pensacola find, which Deltic Energy held a stake in.
The Noble Resilient jackup rig used to drill the Pensacola find.

Deltic Energy (AIM:DELT) has been hit with an £18 million impairment in the first half of the year over its withdrawal from the Pensacola licence.

According to the group’s interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2024, Deltic saw its loses widen in the first half of the year, coming in at £1.3 million, compared with a loss of £1.2m in the equivalent period of 2023.

Deltic previously said it would withdraw from the licence due to ongoing political uncertainty around the UK election.

Pensacola was confirmed as the largest discovery in the southern North Sea in a decade, holding around 72.6m barrels of oil equivalent.

The company struggled to secure a farm-out or alternative funding solution for its 30% stake in the licence, blaming “ongoing fiscal volatility and negative political rhetoric” in the lead-up to the UK general election.

Deltic also farmed out a 25% interest in Licence P2437, containing the Selene Prospect, to Dana Petroleum, earning the company £1.1m in cash on completion in relation to back costs incurred by Deltic.

The company recognised a gain of £100,000 on the farm out.

In addition, the company started the year with a cash balance of £5.6m and ended the period to 30 June 2024 with a cash balance of £3.7m.

Deltic Energy CEO Graham Swindells commented: “There is no doubt that the first half of the year has been one of the most challenging periods for the company since its inception, with highly publicised fiscal and political pressures impacting companies operating across the UK’s domestic oil and gas sector.

“Despite these unprecedented headwinds, the company continues to make significant commercial and operational progress, which has resulted in a farm-down to Dana which limits our potential cost exposure to the high impact Selene exploration well which is currently being drilled, as well as the award of two new UK licences located close to key production hubs in the Central and Southern North Sea.

“Despite our necessary withdrawal from Pensacola, Deltic remains in a strong position to extract significant value for shareholders from our existing UK asset portfolio over the coming months and years.”

He added: “While limiting our cost exposure to UK exploration, the company remains committed to continuing its exploration-led growth strategy and is actively evaluating investment opportunities in other jurisdictions where we can leverage our team’s core strengths and where a more supportive approach to the future oil and gas exploration and development prevails.”

