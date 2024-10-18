JAPEX considering North Sea exit by selling Seagull stake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

JAPEX considering North Sea exit by selling Seagull stake

By Michael Behr
18/10/2024, 7:18 am Updated: 18/10/2024, 2:39 pm
© Supplied by BPBP's ETAP Facilities, North Sea.
BP's ETAP Facilities, North Sea.

Japan Petroleum Exploration (JAPEX) is considering exiting the North Sea as it seeks buyers for its stake in the Seagull oil and gas field, Reuters has reported.

According to the news agency, JAPEX is calling for bids for its 15% interest in the BP-operated field.

“We are exploring all possible measures to enhance the value of the UK operation, and it (a potential exit) is one of the options under consideration,” Reuters quoted a JAPEX spokesperson as saying.

The spokesperson added that a final decision has not been made.

Citing a document it had seen, Reuters said that JAPEX is considering either selling its stake in Seagul or selling its local unit.

Reuters said that it expects the bid deadline for JAPEX’s stake in December 2024, with the exact value of the stake unclear.

The 50-million-boe Seagull field started production in late 2023, with its two wells producing around 25,000 boepd.

The potential to drill an additional two wells could see this ramp up to as much as 50,000 boepd in future.

Developed by Neptune Energy as a subsea tieback to the BP-operated Eastern Trough Area Project (ETAP) in the central North Sea, around 140 miles east of Aberdeen.

BP (LON: BP) holds 50% of the project while Neptune held the remaining 35% interest in the field prior to its takeover by Italian major Eni and its subsequent business combination with Ithaca Energy.

JAPEX formed a partnership with Norwegian Longboat Energy last year, with analysts warning that the Japanese company was put off of the UK market due to windfall tax being “particularly damaging” to the firm.

The partnership brought millions of dollars of investment from JAPEX in exploration in Norway.

Longboat later sold its majority 50.1% stake in its Norwegian operations to JAPEX for $2.5 million, plus its share of drawn debt.

A potential JAPEX exit would add to the list of developers leaving the ageing North Sea as production wanes and government policies aim to accelerate the UK’s transition away from oil and gas.

These include Canada’s Suncor and China’s Sinopec in 2023, with ExxonMobil looking to sell its stakes in the Clipper and Leman Alpha field clusters to independent energy producer Viaro Energy.

