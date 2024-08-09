LNG builder plans new UK terminal to help cut reliance on Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / LNG

LNG builder plans new UK terminal to help cut reliance on Europe

By Bloomberg
09/08/2024, 6:50 am
© Supplied by BloombergA Liquified Natural Gas tanker docked at Grain LNG terminal, near Rochester, UK.Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg. Rochester.
The UK is a good candidate for a new terminal to import liquefied natural gas because of growing demand and the desire to kick its dependency on pipeline supplies from Europe, the project developer said.

Crown LNG Holdings Ltd., a Norwegian company that builds infrastructure in harsh weather conditions, is targeting Grangemouth, Scotland, for Britain’s fourth terminal.

The site is meant to have a capacity of at least 2 million tons a year when it goes online by early 2027.

“It is a bold move, but the UK is too dependent on interconnectors,” Chief Executive Officer Swapan Kataria said in an interview. “If they stop working, what happens next?”

The UK increasingly depends on gas imports, including from the continent, as North Sea production declines, yet competition for the fuel may intensify as other nations try to fill the gaps left by reduced Russian supplies. The squeeze typically occurs during winter’s coldest days.

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, new LNG terminals were quickly built across the continent, and some projects are still being pursued.

The Scotland facility was initially expected to link with a proposed power plant, but Crown LNG sees enough demand without it, Kataria said.

“What happened in the last two years, it has woken up a lot of people,” he said. “They have to be ready.”

The nation has two LNG terminals in Wales and one east of London — all onshore. Floating terminals, like the one proposed by Crown, are typically cheaper and faster to build, with an estimated price tag of about $600 million (£473 million).

Crown has spoken with potential customers in the local industrial and power sectors about the project, Kataria said. Developers of US export facilities, which are keen to have a big European market for their shipments, are also interested, he said, declining to identify them.

The intermittent generation of renewable power in Scotland also supports the case for building, he said.

“In light of declining gas production, the UK’s gas import dependency is expected to rise,” Kataria said.

The company is starting the preliminary application process, to be followed by an environmental assessment and the search for a floating storage and regasification unit, or FSRU — which may take at least 18 months.

The demand for specialized vessels that import LNG is high, with shipyards busy filling orders as countries prepare for a wave of fresh supply from the US and Qatar starting in about 2026.

“We are certainly concerned about availability of FSRU,” Kataria said. “Everyone is looking for a bargain, but the FSRU market is out of the bargain.”

Crown LNG targets a final investment decision on the project in late 2024.

