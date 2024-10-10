Grain LNG terminal receives methane emissions certification

The Grain LNG terminal has had the methane emissions performance of its operations verified by MiQ, a leader in methane emissions measurement and certification.

The National Grid-operated facility received a ‘B’ grade by MiQ, making Grain LNG the first LNG port in the world to receive MiQ’s accreditation and the first facility outside of North America.

The certification will enable buyers of LNG to choose cargoes based upon methane emissions profile thanks to the third-party audited verification of emissions at Grain LNG.

President of National Grid Ventures Ben Wilson said: “As a business right at the heart of the UK’s energy system, our customers, partners and consumers all expect the best possible service from us.

“As a first mover on methane emissions, this new accreditation is a testament to that service, proving that in the case of Grain LNG we are operating a highly efficient and market-leading site.”

Grain LNG’s certification meets the increased demand from European and UK natural gas buyers for greater transparency on the emissions related to their purchases.

This certification also comes at a time when Grain LNG is being expanded to store and deliver enough gas to meet up to 33% of UK gas demand.

Managing director of Grain LNG Simon Culkin said: “MiQ’s certification confirms Grain LNG as not only the largest LNG port in Europe, but world class, reflected in our diversity of customers, operational excellence and now methane management.”

National Grid has previously revealed plans to sell the Grain LNG terminal, sparking concerns that it would undermine the UK’s energy security.

Located on the Isle of Grain in Kent, the LNG import terminal – Europe’s largest such facility – is being expanded, with an additional LNG tank being constructed and expected to handle imports starting mid-2025.

This means that the facility will soon be able to store and deliver enough gas to meet its target of about a third of the UK’s gas demand.

Grain LNG’s methane emissions certification follows the EU’s formal adoption of new rules on methane emissions. US producers have until January 2027 to meet new EU requirements.

CEO of MiQ Georges Tijbosch said: “This is a major step forward for increasing the transparency of emissions from the global LNG supply chain. The certification of Grain LNG provides UK and European natural gas buyers with additional transparency about the level of emissions from imported LNG.”