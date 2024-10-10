Grain LNG terminal receives methane emissions certification

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / LNG

Grain LNG terminal receives methane emissions certification

By Michael Behr
10/10/2024, 7:56 am
© BloombergStorage tanks at Grain LNG importation terminal, operated by National Grid Plc, on the Isle of Grain, UK, on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. The UK is about to receive liquefied natural gas from far-off Australia for the first time in at least six years, highlighting the European regions desperation in grappling with its worst energy crisis in decades. Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg
The Grain LNG terminal has had the methane emissions performance of its operations verified by MiQ, a leader in methane emissions measurement and certification.

The National Grid-operated facility received a ‘B’ grade by MiQ, making Grain LNG the first LNG port in the world to receive MiQ’s accreditation and the first facility outside of North America.

The certification will enable buyers of LNG to choose cargoes based upon methane emissions profile thanks to the third-party audited verification of emissions at Grain LNG.

President of National Grid Ventures Ben Wilson said: “As a business right at the heart of the UK’s energy system, our customers, partners and consumers all expect the best possible service from us.

“As a first mover on methane emissions, this new accreditation is a testament to that service, proving that in the case of Grain LNG we are operating a highly efficient and market-leading site.”

Grain LNG’s certification meets the increased demand from European and UK natural gas buyers for greater transparency on the emissions related to their purchases.

This certification also comes at a time when Grain LNG is being expanded to store and deliver enough gas to meet up to 33% of UK gas demand.

Managing director of Grain LNG Simon Culkin said: “MiQ’s certification confirms Grain LNG as not only the largest LNG port in Europe, but world class, reflected in our diversity of customers, operational excellence and now methane management.”

National Grid has previously revealed plans to sell the Grain LNG terminal, sparking concerns that it would undermine the UK’s energy security.

Located on the Isle of Grain in Kent, the LNG import terminal – Europe’s largest such facility – is being expanded, with an additional LNG tank being constructed and expected to handle imports starting mid-2025.

This means that the facility will soon be able to store and deliver enough gas to meet its target of about a third of the UK’s gas demand.

Grain LNG’s methane emissions certification follows the EU’s formal adoption of new rules on methane emissions. US producers have until January 2027 to meet new EU requirements.

CEO of MiQ Georges Tijbosch said: “This is a major step forward for increasing the transparency of emissions from the global LNG supply chain. The certification of Grain LNG provides UK and European natural gas buyers with additional transparency about the level of emissions from imported LNG.”

