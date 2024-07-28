NSMP signs lease for Aberdeen city centre office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Pipelines

NSMP signs lease for Aberdeen city centre office

By Michael Behr
29/07/2024, 12:01 am
© Supplied by NSMPSayma Cox, CEO of North Sea Midstream Partners (NSMP).
Sayma Cox, CEO of North Sea Midstream Partners (NSMP).

The owner of the St Fergus Gas Terminal has moved into offices in Aberdeen city centre.

Pipeline operator North Sea Midstream Partners (NSMP) has signed a lease on an office in the Marischal Square development, moving from its previous base in Balmoral Business Park

The firm said the move brings them closer to customers and stakeholders, including the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), which is also based in Marischal Square.

The new office will initially be home to NSMP’s Aberdeen team, with space to host colleagues from London and Norway and enable future growth.

NSMP CEO Sayma Cox said: “Investing in our new flagship home at Marischal Square will provide a collaborative space for our team, customers and partners as we continue to provide the critical infrastructure that supports the UK’s energy security and bring forward energy transition projects.

“We are committed to supporting economic growth in Aberdeen and the northeast of Scotland and are excited for our move into the city centre.”

NSMP owns around 370 miles of pipelines in the North Sea capable of supplying up to a quarter of UK gas demand, making it the largest and most diversified gas transportation and processing system in the UK.

The organisation supports the employment of over 1,000 people at its sites at St Fergus, Teesside and in Norway.

NSMP also has a diverse energy transition project portfolio including a 10% interest in the Acorn carbon capture storage (CCS) project at St Fergus.

Aberdeen City Council finance and resources convener, councillor Alex McLellan, said NSMP is “renowned for its high standards as well as being a critical link in the energy supply chain”.

He added Marischal Square “is helping to regenerate the east end of the city centre”.

NSPM is part of a wave of companies that have either moved their office into Aberdeen’s city centre or made the leap to the city.

Safety data specialist Empirisys revealed plans to move into Marischal Square this year.

Offshore wind developer Flotation Energy moved into the iQ building in Aberdeen city centre this year, with around 50 people based across its 3,812sq ft office.

Harbour Energy expanded into a second building at the Prime Four business park, while SSEN Transmission also took offices in the Kingswells business park.

