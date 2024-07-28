NSMP signs lease for Aberdeen city centre office

The owner of the St Fergus Gas Terminal has moved into offices in Aberdeen city centre.

Pipeline operator North Sea Midstream Partners (NSMP) has signed a lease on an office in the Marischal Square development, moving from its previous base in Balmoral Business Park

The firm said the move brings them closer to customers and stakeholders, including the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), which is also based in Marischal Square.

The new office will initially be home to NSMP’s Aberdeen team, with space to host colleagues from London and Norway and enable future growth.

NSMP CEO Sayma Cox said: “Investing in our new flagship home at Marischal Square will provide a collaborative space for our team, customers and partners as we continue to provide the critical infrastructure that supports the UK’s energy security and bring forward energy transition projects.

“We are committed to supporting economic growth in Aberdeen and the northeast of Scotland and are excited for our move into the city centre.”

NSMP owns around 370 miles of pipelines in the North Sea capable of supplying up to a quarter of UK gas demand, making it the largest and most diversified gas transportation and processing system in the UK.

The organisation supports the employment of over 1,000 people at its sites at St Fergus, Teesside and in Norway.

NSMP also has a diverse energy transition project portfolio including a 10% interest in the Acorn carbon capture storage (CCS) project at St Fergus.

Aberdeen City Council finance and resources convener, councillor Alex McLellan, said NSMP is “renowned for its high standards as well as being a critical link in the energy supply chain”.

He added Marischal Square “is helping to regenerate the east end of the city centre”.

NSPM is part of a wave of companies that have either moved their office into Aberdeen’s city centre or made the leap to the city.

Safety data specialist Empirisys revealed plans to move into Marischal Square this year.

Offshore wind developer Flotation Energy moved into the iQ building in Aberdeen city centre this year, with around 50 people based across its 3,812sq ft office.

Harbour Energy expanded into a second building at the Prime Four business park, while SSEN Transmission also took offices in the Kingswells business park.