Workers at Shetland’s Sullom Voe terminal set for strike action

Around 60 oil and gas workers at Shetland’s Sullom Voe oil terminal are set for strike action in a dispute over pay and conditions.

The Unite Union said the Worley Services and Altrad Services employees unanimously voted to take industrial action in separate ballots, with strikes set to begin as early as May.

Unite said it represents over 40 Worley workers at Sullom Voe, including chargehands, pipefitters, riggers, mechanical fitters, and electrical and instrument technicians.

According to Unite, the Worley dispute centres on its members demanding a significant pay increase and improvements to other working terms and conditions.

The union also wants to establish a recognition agreement with Worley so it can formally bargain on jobs, pay and conditions.

Unite said if there is “no meaningful movement” from Worley, the union will take 24-hour strike action on 7 and 21 May. Further 48-hour strike actions will follow on 4-5 June, and 18-19 June.

Meanwhile, Unite said around 20 of its members employed by Altrad Services as HGV drivers and operator at Sullom Voe rejected a six percent pay increase.

Unite said it will announce strike dates involving its Altrad membership “in due course”.

Strikes to cause ‘widespread disruption’

Unite industrial officer John Boland said if industrial action takes place it will cause “widespread disruption” at Sullom Voe.

“These highly skilled workers deserve a fair pay deal and unless these companies quickly get back round the table and make dramatically improved offers soon, then industrial unrest is inevitable,” Mr Boland said.

“Worley Services have continuously refused to enter a site recognition agreement with Unite to formally discuss pay and conditions whereas Altrad have failed to positively engage with Unite over this year’s pay offer.

“Both companies should be in no doubt that our members are resolute in their determination to secure a better working environment.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Worley Services and Altrad can fully afford to pay our members fairly and treat them decently.

Energy Voice has contacted Worley Services and Altrad Services for comment.

North Sea strikes

The industrial action at Sullom Voe is the latest in a series of strike actions pursued by North Sea oil and gas workers in recent months.

Dozens of offshore chemists and heating and ventilation workers announced a series of strikes across North Sea platforms last month.

Bristow helicopter crews also undertook a series of strike actions in March.