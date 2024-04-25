Workers at Shetland’s Sullom Voe terminal set for strike action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Refining

Workers at Shetland’s Sullom Voe terminal set for strike action

Unite said if strike action takes place it will cause "widespread disruption" at one of Scotland's key oil and gas terminals.
By Mathew Perry
25/04/2024, 11:09 am
Aerial view of the Sullom Voe terminal. Laggan-Tormore gas terminal

Around 60 oil and gas workers at Shetland’s Sullom Voe oil terminal are set for strike action in a dispute over pay and conditions.

The Unite Union said the Worley Services and Altrad Services employees unanimously voted to take industrial action in separate ballots, with strikes set to begin as early as May.

Unite said it represents over 40 Worley workers at Sullom Voe, including chargehands, pipefitters, riggers, mechanical fitters, and electrical and instrument technicians.

According to Unite, the Worley dispute centres on its members demanding a significant pay increase and improvements to other working terms and conditions.

The union also wants to establish a recognition agreement with Worley so it can formally bargain on jobs, pay and conditions.

Sullom Voe strike action
Vessels berthed at Sullom Voe

Unite said if there is “no meaningful movement” from Worley, the union will take 24-hour strike action on 7 and 21 May. Further 48-hour strike actions will follow on 4-5 June, and 18-19 June.

Meanwhile, Unite said around 20 of its members employed by Altrad Services as HGV drivers and operator at Sullom Voe rejected a six percent pay increase.

Unite said it will announce strike dates involving its Altrad membership “in due course”.

Strikes to cause ‘widespread disruption’

Unite industrial officer John Boland said if industrial action takes place it will cause “widespread disruption” at Sullom Voe.

“These highly skilled workers deserve a fair pay deal and unless these companies quickly get back round the table and make dramatically improved offers soon, then industrial unrest is inevitable,” Mr Boland said.

“Worley Services have continuously refused to enter a site recognition agreement with Unite to formally discuss pay and conditions whereas Altrad have failed to positively engage with Unite over this year’s pay offer.

“Both companies should be in no doubt that our members are resolute in their determination to secure a better working environment.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Worley Services and Altrad can fully afford to pay our members fairly and treat them decently.

Energy Voice has contacted Worley Services and Altrad Services for comment.

North Sea strikes

The industrial action at Sullom Voe is the latest in a series of strike actions pursued by North Sea oil and gas workers in recent months.

Dozens of offshore chemists and heating and ventilation workers announced a series of strikes across North Sea platforms last month.

Bristow helicopter crews also undertook a series of strike actions in March.

 

