Oil & Gas / North Sea / Refining

Securing Grangemouth future is key test of just transition process, union warns

By PA
30/07/2024, 11:37 am Updated: 30/07/2024, 1:56 pm
© PAGrangemouth petrochemical plant
The Grangemouth refinery in Scotland.

Securing the future of the Grangemouth refinery is “one of the greatest tests the just transition process will ever face”, a union has said ahead of a march calling for its lifespan to be extended.

Unite said it is “fighting hard” for the 500 workers at the oil refinery, which under plans previously announced by owner Petroineos is due to transition into an import facility for finished fuels from 2025.

The union said it has had “constructive, high-level talks” with the new UK Government, and it welcomed the joint government funding of £1.6 million for Project Willow, which will explore low-carbon projects at Grangemouth.

It also welcomed the inclusion in the recent King’s Speech of a plan to support sustainable aviation fuel, and says it has campaigned for exploration of how this could be developed at the refinery for Scotland’s aviation sector.

Union calls for Grangemouth action

However union officials warned that without action, oil and gas workers risk becoming “the coal miners of our generation”.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite is fighting hard for the futures of workers in Grangemouth, to extend the life of the refinery and to secure commensurate jobs for them in new low-carbon projects at the plant.

GMB forties
Ineos refinement facilities at Grangemouth, near Falkirk, in Scotland.

“I have had some constructive, high-level talks with the Government in Westminster and we are also continuing to engage positively with Holyrood and (refinery owner) Petroineos.

“The Keep Grangemouth Working campaign has put the fight to save Scotland’s only oil refinery centre stage. The march in Grangemouth is testament to the grit and determination of the workers to keep fighting for their futures.

“We cannot allow oil and gas workers to become the coal miners of our generation.”
Grangemouth is Scotland’s last remaining oil refinery, and one of only six in the UK.

Grangemouth test of just transition in Scotland

Derek Thompson, Unite Scottish secretary, said: “There has been a sea-change in Government attitude, both at Holyrood and Westminster, over the refinery’s future.

“Now a solution with Government support must be found to extend the lifespan of the oil refinery. Unite will work morning, noon and night in the fight to save jobs at Grangemouth.

“Grangemouth is one of the greatest tests the just transition process will ever face in Scotland.

“We need to get this right for the workers based at the refinery, and the thousands more dependent upon it in the wider supply chain and Grangemouth community.”

According to the union, the Grangemouth complex contributes 4% of Scottish GDP (gross domestic product) and makes up about 8% of Scotland’s manufacturing base.

The union called on workers, community members and other unions to join the march in the town on Saturday in support of the facility’s workers and the thousands of people dependent on it in the supply chain.

