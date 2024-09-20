Government not ‘sleepwalking’ over Grangemouth, says Starmer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Refining

Government not ‘sleepwalking’ over Grangemouth, says Starmer

By PA
20/09/2024, 6:57 am
© PAGrangemouth petrochemical plant
The Grangemouth refinery in Scotland.

The Prime Minister has said his Government is not “sleepwalking” into potential “industrial devastation” over the closure of the Grangemouth refinery.

Owner Petroineos announced last week the refinery would close in the second quarter of next year with the loss of up to 400 jobs, as it struggled with mammoth losses of up to 500,000 US dollars (£377,000) per day.

On Thursday, Labour MP Brian Leishman – who represents Alloa and Grangemouth – told STV News the refinery should be nationalised, as he accused both the UK and Scottish governments of “sleepwalking” on the issue.

“They’ve been complicit in handholding with Petroineos, and they’ve meekly accepted the narrative that the refinery, one, isn’t profitable, and two, has to close,” he said.

“No-one is under any illusion that the refinery can’t and won’t last forever.

“However, what we are facing is industrial devastation on an incredible scale.”

But in a pre-Labour Party conference interview with the same broadcaster, Sir Keir Starmer rejected the accusation.

“I don’t accept that,” he said.

“We are absolutely focused on the transition we need to clean power by 2030.

© James Glossop/The Times/PA Wire
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer delivers a speech on clean energy during a visit to Hutchinson Engineering in Widnes, Cheshire.

“Scotland plays a huge part in that.

“That’s the case we made in the election.

“We’ve got those Scottish MPs now and I intend to deliver on the promises that we made in terms of the economy, in terms of the next stage towards transition and to make sure that the good jobs of the future are in Scotland.

“Hence GB Energy being headquartered in Scotland is a sort of statement of intent, if you like.”

The Prime Minister did concede the closure of the refinery was a “cause for concern”, but added that the £10 million investment from his Government to the area was “the right deal for the local community”.

In a separate interview with BBC Scotland, Sir Keir would not be drawn on the UK Government taking a more direct ownership role in Grangemouth.

