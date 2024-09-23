Mystery potential Grangemouth buyer revealed as Canadian businessman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Refining

Mystery potential Grangemouth buyer revealed as Canadian businessman

By Mathew Perry
23/09/2024, 7:31 am
© Shutterstock / orxyIneos grangemouth fine
The Grangemouth refinery in Scotland.

The mystery buyer behind a potential bid for the Grangemouth refinery has been revealed as Canadian businessman Garth Reid, according to media reports.

The Times reported Reid’s company Hudson Reid Holdings Inc has engaged in talks with Grangemouth refinery owner Petroineos, a joint venture between Ineos and PetroChina.

Petroineos confirmed earlier this month it plans to shut down operations at Grangemouth in early 2025 with the loss of around 400 jobs.

However, shortly after the announcement local MSP Michelle Thomson told a Holyrood debate she had been working with a potential third party buyer.

Aberdeenshire oil equipment firm Stacey Oil is also reportedly working with Reid to put together an offer for the refinery.

However, there are concerns about the viability of the approach after Reid did not provide proof of funding or annual accounts for his Newfoundland company.

The company’s website contains few details about the firm, although it lists business interests in oil and gas production, fuel trading, commercial fishing and transportation.

The Times reported Reid has conducted most interactions thus far through social media site LinkedIn. He also reportedly turned down the opportunity to hold face-to-face meetings in Scotland as he was on a moose hunting trip in Canada.

Thomson, the SNP MSP for Falkirk East, told The Times she was still bound by a non-disclosure agreement but said she is “duty bound” to follow up on all possibilities for her constituents regarding Grangemouth.

“I fully accept that all companies involved will a) do proper due diligence and b) establish the credentials of any potential buyer,” Thomson said.

“I would take a very dim view should any potential buyer not be credible as all it would do is raise the hopes of the workers in my constituency.”

Petroineos said the company has not received any credible bids for the refinery, according to The Times.

 

Recommended for you

Tags