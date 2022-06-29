Images: Hummingbird Spirit enters Cromarty Firth on wave of uncertainty

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The Hummingbird Spirit has been captured entering the Cromarty Firth on what could be one of its last ever journeys.

The floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel left the central North Sea last week after more than a decade serving the Spirit Energy Chestnut field.

It is ultimately destined for the Port of Nigg in the north of Scotland, though it is currently unclear about what will happen to the vessel after that.