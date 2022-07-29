Shell secures Stena Don for P&A and development work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Shell secures Stena Don for P&A and development work

Stena Drilling has signed a new contract with Shell which will see its semi-submersible Stena Don rig deployed in the UK North Sea for both well decommissioning and development work.
By Andrew Dykes
29/07/2022, 10:46 am Updated: 29/07/2022, 10:53 am
© Supplied by Stena DrillingStena Drilling CEO Erik Ronsberg is delighted to sign a contract with Shell UK Ltd.
Stena said work is due to commence in the second quarter of 2023 for a firm scope of one year, with an option to extend the contract for up to an additional one-year period in direct continuation.

Works will take place in the UK sector of the North Sea, with activities set to cover a combination of plugging and abandonment (P&A) work and drilling development wells, though the value of the deal and the location of fields was not specified.

Stena chief executive Erik Rønsberg said: “The contract award with Shell UK is fantastic news for Stena Drilling, securing long-term work for the Stena Don on an exciting collection of projects with Shell UK in the North Sea.”

The harsh-environment semi-sub can accommodate up to 140 crew on board, and work in water depths of up to 650m. Its max drilling depth is some 8,500m.

Tailwind Energy Evelyn © Stena Drilling
Stena Drilling’s Stena Don rig.

The Stena Don is currently under contract to Petrofac, which is set to begin drilling the Serenity appraisal well next month on behalf of licence holder i3 Energy.

It will then move onto another Petrofac contract, drilling at the Gannet E field on behalf of Tailwind Energy.

The contract is due to start in Q4 of this year and expected to last for 80 days, with an option to extend for up to three optional wells on behalf of other clients.

Gannet E is a two-stage project to expand production from the field, with a new production line and manifold being installed to boost output from the existing three wells. A fourth well – which the Stena Don will drill – will be used to “add a drainage point in the southern part” of Gannet E, Tailwind Energy has said.

Shell meanwhile is set to continue its drilling efforts, with the Pensacola exploration prospect set to be spudded in September, which it will drill with partner Deltic Energy.

The Maersk Resilient has been contracted out to drill the well, thought to contain prospective potentially recoverable resources of 309 billion cubic feet of gas.

The pair also recently confirmed their intent to proceed with the Selene prospect in the Southern North Sea.

