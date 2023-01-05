Transocean unveils UK deals as part of $488m awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Transocean unveils UK deals as part of $488m awards

Transocean (NYSE: RIG) has unveiled a pair of UK North Sea contract wins as part of a clutch of global awards worth $488m.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
05/01/2023, 7:14 am Updated: 05/01/2023, 7:14 am
Transocean Barents
Harbour Energy has exercised an option on its contract for the Paul B Loyd Jr semi-sub rig for eight wells, worth around $48m.

The deal is expected to last 275 days, taking the contract into 2024.

Meanwhile the Transocean Barents semi-sub has been awarded a new one-well contract with “a major operator” in the UK North Sea for an estimated $34m.

The 110-day deal is expected to begin in Q1 2023.

Those deals are among five awards announced today by New York-listed Transocean, as part of a growing recovery in the drilling market.

The Deepwater Invictus drillship has won a $43m, three-well contract in the US Gulf of Mexico with an independent operator, estimated to last 100 days.

In Norway, the Transocean Norge has added to its backlog a $331m contract under options exercised by Wintershall DEA and OMV, expected to last 773 days.

Lastly, TotalEnergies has exercised a one-well option on its contract with semi-sub Development Driller III offshore Suriname.

The well is expected to last 90 days and deliver $32m in backlog.

Last week Transocean took delivery of eighth generation drillship Deepwater Titan from Sembcorp Marine.

Headed to the Gulf of Mexico for Chevron, it will command a dayrate of $455,000

 

