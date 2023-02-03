Ithaca books Stena Spey for summer 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Ithaca books Stena Spey for summer 2023

By Andrew Dykes
03/02/2023, 11:02 am Updated: 03/02/2023, 1:04 pm
© Supplied by Stena DrillingThe Stena Spey semi-submersible drilling rig.
The Stena Spey semi-submersible drilling rig.

Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) has signed a new contract with Stena Drilling for a campaign beginning later this year.

Stena Drilling announced Friday that it had signed a new contract with Ithaca for the use of its Stena Spey mobile offshore drilling unit (MODU) in the UK North Sea.

Operations are due to commence between 1 June 2023 and 1 September, with a firm scope of one well.

It’s understood the contract also includes an option to extend.

The timing would appear to coincide with Ithaca’s previously stated plans to drill the K2 exploration prospect later this year.

Located in License P2382, Block 22/14c, in the central North Sea Ithaca is operator (50%) of K2 with partner Dana Petroleum (50%).

Advisory firm Envoi has previously estimated resource potential of 102 million boe, via numerous geological targets on the block.

The well is expected to spud between June and July and take about 41 days, the operator said in early January.

Drilling costs will be split 50/50, with Ithaca suggesting charges would amount to some £17m in the case of a dry hole and a further £17m if successful – making for a total success cost of £34m between the partners.

Dana picked up the licence in a farm-out deal with Summit E&P in 2021, and it was recently tipped by analyst Wood Mackenzie as one of the basin’s wells to watch in 2023.

Stena said it was “delighted” to secure the work with Ithaca Energy and looked forward to completing a safe and efficient campaign.

According to Stena’s fleet availability report, the work with Ithaca will mark the first contract for the Spey since the close of its last job in August 2022, in which it undertook a single-well abandonment campaign for Exceed and Parkmead.

Prior to that it worked as part of a 120-day UK campaign for TotalEnergies.

The rig is currently hot stacked near Kirkwall, Orkney.

Delivered in 1983, the semi-submersible unit can drill to a maximum depth of 25,000 ft in around 450m of water and has accommodation on board for up to 120 people.

Updated to include the Spey’s contract with Exceed and Parkmead.

