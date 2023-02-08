Exclusive: HSE investigating after fire on North Sea FPSO that led to power loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

Exclusive: HSE investigating after fire on North Sea FPSO that led to power loss

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
08/02/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Dana Petroleumfire North Sea FPSO
The Western Isles FPSO

A probe has been launched by the offshore safety watchdog after a fire onboard a North Sea floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

It happened in October, when a blaze in the low voltage switch room of Dana Petroleum’s Western Isles FPSO – about 100 miles east of Shetland – caused the facility to lose power.

Though nobody was injured, production from the vessel was paused while the operator carried out an investigation and made necessary repairs.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has now confirmed it is also examining the Western Isles blaze, which Energy Voice understands caused significant damage to the immediate area.

Western Isles FPSO

The Western Isles FPSO produces oil from the Harris and Barra fields in the Northern North Sea – first oil was achieved in November 2017.

Dana Petroleum, owned by the Korea National Oil Corporation, has a 77% operated stake in the FPSO – Neo Energy holds the remaining 23%.

Harris and Barra sit in 165 metres of water – at reservoir depth of some 6,000 feet – with estimated reserves of 45 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) economically recoverable

Peak production rates from the FPSO are around 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

The £1.5 billion Western Isles project was sanctioned by the UK Government in 2012.

The Western Isles FPSO. Picture by Cosco

A spokesman for Aberdeen-headquartered Dana Petroleum said: “A fire in the low voltage switch room resulted in the loss of power on-board the Western Isles FPSO on 30 October 2022.

“There were no injuries to any personnel. Western Isles was returned to production once an investigation was completed and subsequent repairs carried-out.”

Backlog fears

Concerns about the North Sea’s unresolved maintenance backlog are growing after a glut of HSE improvement notices in recent months.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, swathes of upkeep work was shelved as industry focused on keeping the lights on.

But accounts from offshore workers suggest that backlogs aren’t cleared, in part because there aren’t enough bodies to do the work.

Unresolved maintenance backlogs spur fears about potential disaster that could be ‘curtains’ for North Sea

A trade union chief has warned North Sea operators that they are playing a dangerous game by not carrying out upkeep work, particularly given the microscopic focus on the sector from all quarters.

On the Western Isles blaze, an HSE spokesperson said: “HSE is aware of a fire onboard the Western Isles and is investigating.”

Similar incidents

Last year Norway’s watchdog launched a probe after a fire broke out on the Asgard B semi-submersible facility, which serves Equinor’s namesake North Sea field.

fire North Sea platform © Supplied by Oyvind Hagen / Equin
The Asgard B semi-submersible production facility.

It was subsequently extinguished, but not before it produced smoke and led to a shutdown – production did not restart for almost a week.

At the time of the blaze there were 118 people on Asgard B, 56 of which were transferred to a nearby facility by search and rescue helicopter.

Similarly BP (LON: BP) and Altera Infrastructure launched an investigation in April after a fire broke out on the Petrojarl Foinaven FPSO, West of Shetland.

A blaze was detected in a store room on the vessel, and coastguard helicopters were called to evacuate 30 non-essential workers to nearby installations.

Five people had to be assesed for smoke inhalation but required no further treatment.

BP Foinaven field
The Foinaven FPSO

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts