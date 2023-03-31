VIDEO: Step aboard the £3billion Seagreen wind farm’s state-of-the-art Montrose-based mother ship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

VIDEO: Step aboard the £3billion Seagreen wind farm’s state-of-the-art Montrose-based mother ship

By Graham Brown for The Courier
31/03/2023, 4:29 pm

This is the stunning ship set to become a familiar feature at Montrose Port in its key role for the multi-billion pound Seagreen wind farm off the Angus coast.

The state-of-the-art Edda Brint has already caught the eye of locals after arriving alongside as the service operation vessel (SOV) for the huge offshore development.

And they can expect to see the craft every fortnight for the next decade and a half.

© Mhairi Edwards
Views looking out into Montrose.

Zero emission capability

Built in 2022, the 82-metre vessel can house up to 60 crew.

And they will enjoy a new standard in the offshore wind sector on a vessel that includes a hospital/sick bay, gym, day room and game room.

It also features a motion-compensated gangway system enabling it to land on any kind of offshore facility.

The ship’s green credentials include a hybrid hydrogen power capability to prepare it for future zero emissions.

Montrose Port is home to Seagreen’s operations and maintenance base.

The SOV will help support safer and more efficient operations around the wind farm and visit Montrose every two weeks.

© Mhairi Edwards
Director of Asset Management for Offshore Robert Bryce with Captain Grant McGillivray on the vessel.

Norwegian manufacture

It was produced by Norwegian offshore wind service vessel company Edda Wind who secured a 15-year contract with Vestas to perform operation and maintenance work for what will be Scotland’s largest offshore wind development.

Edda Brint is expected to begin operations at the wind farm, located 16 miles off the Angus coast, in the coming weeks.

Robert Bryce of SSE Renewables said: “The arrival of Edda Brint to Montrose Port marks another milestone in the Seagreen project.

“The vessel will serve as the mother vessel for Seagreen for the next 15 years.

“Its primary role will be to operate as a platform from which technicians can perform operational and maintenance of Seagreen’s offshore wind turbines.

“At SSE Renewables we care about our supply chain and are always looking at ways we can reduce carbon emissions and promote green energy.

“The Edda Brint, in a few years, will be capable of supporting the maintenance of SeagReen without generating carbon emissions.

“It is the future of SOV’s.”

The Seagreen Wind Farm is a joint venture project between SSE Renewables and TotalEnergies.

When complete, the wind farm will consist of 114 Vestas V164-10.0 MW turbines.

The first turbine was installed at the end of 2021 in what is the world’s deepest fixed-bottom wind farm.

First power from Seagreen was produced in August 2022.

Once complete, the wind farm will be capable of generating around 5,000 GWh of renewable energy annually – enough to power more than 1.6m UK homes.

